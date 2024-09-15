UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes were originally slated to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February, where he scored a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (25-6 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige. Prior to that, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff.

Round one of this featherweight bout begins and Diego Lopes lands a big left hook that rocks Brian Ortega. ‘T-City’ is hurt bad and Lopes pushes him against the fence and proceeds to get on top of him. Ortega is throwing up his legs for a triangle attempt. Lopes brushes him off though. Lopes move to take the back. He then slides to full mount. Ortega is able to push him back with his legs, though. Diego Lopes tells Brian Ortega to stand, and we are back on the feet. Ortega leaps in with a combination but neither punch appears to connect. We go to round two.

Round two begins and Brian Ortega comes forward and lands a good punch to start. Diego Lopes circles and lands a low kick. The 29-year-old appears to have slowed down a bit here. Ortega is working his jab now. Lopes answers with a hard low kick the sends ‘T-City’ down to the canvas. Diego won’t follow him there though and tells Brian to stand back up. Lopes swarms with some big shots late. Ortega did better that round, but is likely down by 2.

The third and final round begins and Diego Lopes goes to the body with a nice hook. Brian Ortega looks to answer with some punches up top, but Lopes forces the clinch and lands some good knees. Ortega shoots for a single leg, but Diego brushes him off. More knees from Lopes. He lands a big left hook and then swarms Ortega with a late flurry to end the fight. What a fantastic performance.

Official UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his victory over Ortega this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

