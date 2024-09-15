UFC 306 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Alexa Grasso (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA) will be colliding for a third straight time this evening at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The pair most previously collided twelve months ago at Noche UFC, where after five rounds of action their bout was ultimately ruled a split draw. Grasso and Shevchenko had originally met at UFC 285 in March 0f 2023, with Alexa emerging victorious by way of fourth-round submission (see that here).

Round one of the UFC 306 co-main event begins and the champ comes out pumping her jab. Valentina Shevchenko avoids and then lands a good counter right. She follows that up with a short hook. Grasso looks to establish the jab but ‘The Bullet’ ducks under and lands a takedown. After some jostling for position, Grasso secures an armbar submission hold. Valentina is able to escape and then postures up and rains down a big shot. She moves to the back of her opponent and looks for a choke. The horn sounds to end round one. A good round for the former champ.

Round two begins and Valentina Shevchenko quickly shoots in for another takedown and gets it. She’s working from full guard to start. She moves to half guard. Not much in terms of ground and pound from the former champ. She seems worried that Grasso will find space to escape if she does. Grasso goes for another armbar. Shevchenko again sits up and makes sure her elbow is bent. Shevchenko powers out of it and gets into side control. Grasso moves for a kimura and then transitions to an armbar. Valentina Shevchenko survives to see round three.

Round three of the UFC 306 co-main event begins and Alexa Grasso seems a bit hesitant here to start. She likely trying to avoid getting taken down again. Shevchenko comes forward with a punch and then a high kick that misses. ‘The Bullet’ shoots in, but this time Grasso is able to sprawl and keep the fight standing. Shevchenko lands a good body kick on the break. Valentina Shevchenko shoots for a double leg and this time gets the takedown she so desires. She winds up in Grasso’s half guard and is looking to move to side control. She passes to full mount and winds up on the back of Alexa to close out round three.

Round four of the UFC 306 co-headliner begins and Valentina Shevchenko immediately comes forward and lands a takedown. Alexa Grasso catches her in a guillotine on the way down. Shevchenko punches to the body after they hit the canvas. This guillotine looks tight! Grasso manages to roll Shevchenko over. The referee checks on Valentina… she says she is alright and keeps punching the body. Valentina eventually pulls her head free and is now in top position with time to work. Not much in terms of ground and pound. Some here and there but not consistent. Alexa Grasso goes for a triangle choke, but Shevchenko avoids. The former champ opts to move to side control. She is just smothering Grasso at this point. She gets a crucifix position just before the horn sounds to end round four.

Alexa Grasso was UNBELIEVABLY close to submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the 4th round👀‼️#UFC306 #UFCNoche #NocheUFC

pic.twitter.com/jUte6uorcX — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) September 15, 2024

The fifth and final round begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a big right hand to get things started. Alexa Grasso returns fire with a jumping kick, but it’s nowhere close Shevchenko lands a hard one-two. She attempts a takedown, but Grasso stuffs it. Grasso is on a single leg, but Shevchenko shakes her off. Grasso has her against the fence. She drags her down and tries to get her back. She has mount, briefly, but Shevchenko scrambles free and then trips Grasso for the takedown. Grasso gets up along the fence and they separate.

Official UFC 306 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

