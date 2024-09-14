UFC star Dan Hooker turns down Rafael Fiziev’s challenge

UFC sensation Dan Hooker isn’t interested in facing off against Rafael Fiziev in his next fight.

Over the course of his last few fights, Dan Hooker has been able to inject new life into his career. While he’s still got work to do before being dubbed a title contender, his victory over Mateusz Gamrot was a real statement of intent. Moving forward, he’ll likely be looking forward as opposed to behind him in the rankings.

With that being said, a few fighters have made it known that they want to square off with Hooker. This includes Rafael Fiziev, who actively said he is interested in taking on ‘Hangman’ in his return fight following a long-term injury.

In a recent interview, however, Hooker revealed that he isn’t interested in fighting Fiziev right now.