Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O’Malley’s “cute” theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to Sean O’Malley’s comments questioning the validity of his friendship with teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Sterling will likely be in Dvalishvili’s corner for UFC 306 this weekend in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili faces O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title and a shot at winning a world championship.

Dvalishvili is hoping to get a bit of revenge on behalf of Sterling, who lost to O’Malley by TKO at UFC 292 last year. Since UFC 292, Sterling made the full-time move to featherweight, opening the door for Dvalishvili to contend at 135lbs.

Ahead of UFC 306, O’Malley expressed skepticism when discussing Dvalishvili and Sterling’s relationship. He pondered whether or not Dvalishvili was happy for Sterling to lose to him to avoid waiting around for a title shot.