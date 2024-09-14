Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 at MSG

Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on November 16.

Jones (27-1 MMA), arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history, will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the promotion’s then-vacant heavyweight title with a submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to fight Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 but was forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since March of 2021, where he suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou to surrender the UFC’s heavyweight world title. Prior to that setback, the 42-year-old was coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier.

Awaiting the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will be interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who has been vocal in his desire to get the opportunity to throw down with ‘Bones’.

Also recently added to the UFC 309 lineup is a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. ‘Iron’ and ‘Do Bronx’ previously collided for the promotion’s then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

In addition to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2, UFC 309 is also slated to feature the following bouts:

185lbs: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

205lbs: Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov

185lbs: Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

135lbs: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Are you excited to finally see Jones and Miocic square off in the Octagon? Share your predictions for the fight in the comments on social media.