Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 at MSG

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on November 16.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Jones (27-1 MMA), arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history, will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the promotion’s then-vacant heavyweight title with a submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to fight Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 but was forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since March of 2021, where he suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou to surrender the UFC’s heavyweight world title. Prior to that setback, the 42-year-old was coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier.

Awaiting the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will be interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who has been vocal in his desire to get the opportunity to throw down with ‘Bones’.

Also recently added to the UFC 309 lineup is a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. ‘Iron’ and ‘Do Bronx’ previously collided for the promotion’s then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

In addition to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2, UFC 309 is also slated to feature the following bouts:

185lbs: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
205lbs: Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov
185lbs: Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
135lbs: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Are you excited to finally see Jones and Miocic square off in the Octagon? Share your predictions for the fight in the comments on social media.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC UFC 309

Related

UFC 306, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Results, UFC

UFC 306: 'O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024
Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

UFC star Dan Hooker turns down Rafael Fiziev's challenge

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

UFC sensation Dan Hooker isn’t interested in facing off against Rafael Fiziev in his next fight.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley believes Ilia Topuria "needs" him

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that featherweight champ Ilia Topuria “needs” him.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: "Little Fat P****"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence after Dana White’s recent admission that the promotion is moving away from the Michael Chandler fight.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, Michael Chandler

Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024
Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo's coach confirms he's serious about a flyweight return "To save the division!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

Former UFC two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is serious about a return to the flyweight division, per one of his longtime coaches.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O'Malley's "cute" theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to Sean O’Malley’s comments questioning the validity of his friendship with teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje's comments about UFC return, "Down" for trilogy

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC lightweight superstars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially be on one more collision course before both fighters eventually hang up the gloves.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White downplays potential brain trauma in Power Slap competitors: "We're all gonna die!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was pressed about Power Slap in a recent interview ahead of one of the biggest cards in UFC history.