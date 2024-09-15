UFC 306 Results: Esteban Ribovics defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the lightweight bout between Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics.

Esteban Ribovics, UFC 306, Results, UFC, Daniel Zellhuber

Zellhuber (15-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Fransisco Prado this past February at UFC Mexico City. ‘Golden Boy’ suffered his lone career defeat to Trey Ogden by way of unanimous decision in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Esteban Ribovics (14-1 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout win over Terrance McKinney this past May. ‘El Gringo’ has gone 2-1 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship ranks in March of 2023.

Tonight’s ‘Zellhuber vs. Ribovics’ matchup proved to be a terrific back and forth affair and has to be the current front runner for Fight of the Night. Esteban Ribovics was able to land his punches and kicks seemingly at will for the duration of the contest, but Daniel Zellhuber showed incredible heart and tenacity to take the fight the full fifteen minutes.

Official UFC 306 Results: Esteban Ribovics def. Daniel Zellhuber by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out the highlights below:

Who would you like to see Esteban Ribovics fight next following his victory over Daniel Zellhuber this evening in Las Vegas?

