Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was heated backstage following press conference with Jon Jones: “He was so mad”

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic was pretty frustrated after his face-off with Jon Jones.

The 42-year-old former heavyweight champion is set to return tomorrow night in New York City. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021, Stipe Miocic will face Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ won vacant UFC heavyweight gold with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane last March.

For most of the build to UFC 309, things have been cordial between the two heavyweights. However, things have taken a turn in the last few weeks. Jon Jones began slamming Stipe Miocic on social media, following a comment made by the latter in a preview video released by the UFC. Furthermore, things become more tense following yesterday’s press conference.

At the UFC 309 presser, Jon Jones accused Stipe Miocic of mentioning his kids in a pre-fight interview. While it’s not clear what ‘Bones’ was referring to, he slammed the 42-year-old former champion over the remarks. Miocic seemed cool and also confused by what Jones was mentioning, but it also apparently upset him backstage.

“He went off the stage, ripped his mic off and told Embedded, ‘Stop filming.’ He was so mad and upset.” Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was fuming after his #UFC309 presser faceoff with Jon Jones. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/bVm0HeFdx3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 15, 2024

Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was heated after UFC 309 presser with Jon Jones

That’s according to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, who discussed the situation in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. There, ‘DC’ revealed Stipe Miocic was fuming backstage following his face-off with Jon Jones. According to the retired fighter, Miocic didn’t appreciate being accused of mentioning the champion’s family.

“A lot of the greats do [take anything for motivation], he likes it.” Daniel Cormier stated following the UFC 309 presser with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. “He operates well in that, too. He operated well in our series of fights and he doesn’t mind it. We just talked on the weigh-in show and he spoke about it like it was true, he didn’t make this up. He said, ‘I heard Stipe say it, I’m not lying’…”

He continued, “[Stipe] is mad. You can tell. When he got off the stage yesterday at the press conference, Jon said ‘Don’t talk about my children’ and Stipe goes ‘I did not talk about your kids’. He was shaking his head, then he went off stage, he ripped his mic off, and told [UFC] Embedded ‘Stop filming’. He was so mad and upset.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Do you think Stipe Miocic will defeat Jon Jones?