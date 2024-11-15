Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”

Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty intense guy. You have to be, in many ways, in order to be known as the greatest fighter of all time. With that being said, he’s had his fair share of controversies over the years. In equal measure, Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest heavyweights ever – and he needs to be recognized as such.

RELATED: Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic’s “insincere” apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: “I don’t care about him at all”

In the build-up to fight week, Jones called out Miocic for calling him a “b*tch” during the UFC 309 Countdown show. Miocic was quick to state that he didn’t mean anything by it, and that he was sorry for any bad feelings Jon had coming out of it. Unfortunately, ‘Bones’ hasn’t been able to accept his apology just yet.

Instead, things seem to have just heated up even further. Following a few words back and forth during yesterday’s press conference, the two shared an awkward moment during their staredown.