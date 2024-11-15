Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”

By Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.

Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty intense guy. You have to be, in many ways, in order to be known as the greatest fighter of all time. With that being said, he’s had his fair share of controversies over the years. In equal measure, Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest heavyweights ever – and he needs to be recognized as such.

RELATED: Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic’s “insincere” apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: “I don’t care about him at all”

In the build-up to fight week, Jones called out Miocic for calling him a “b*tch” during the UFC 309 Countdown show. Miocic was quick to state that he didn’t mean anything by it, and that he was sorry for any bad feelings Jon had coming out of it. Unfortunately, ‘Bones’ hasn’t been able to accept his apology just yet.

Instead, things seem to have just heated up even further. Following a few words back and forth during yesterday’s press conference, the two shared an awkward moment during their staredown.

Jones and Miocic exchange words on stage

Jones: “Don’t ever mention my kids again.”

Miocic: “I never mentioned your kids.”

Up to this point, it’s not clear as to what interaction Jon is referring to specifically. As you can tell by the footage, Miocic seemed pretty confused by the whole thing – and you’d have to imagine a bit annoyed. Either way, it’s not going to detract from what is bound to be an absolutely explosive collision in New York City tomorrow night.

What do you believe is the most likely outcome when Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic finally step into the Octagon together at Madison Square Garden? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

