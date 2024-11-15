Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”
Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.
As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty intense guy. You have to be, in many ways, in order to be known as the greatest fighter of all time. With that being said, he’s had his fair share of controversies over the years. In equal measure, Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest heavyweights ever – and he needs to be recognized as such.
In the build-up to fight week, Jones called out Miocic for calling him a “b*tch” during the UFC 309 Countdown show. Miocic was quick to state that he didn’t mean anything by it, and that he was sorry for any bad feelings Jon had coming out of it. Unfortunately, ‘Bones’ hasn’t been able to accept his apology just yet.
Instead, things seem to have just heated up even further. Following a few words back and forth during yesterday’s press conference, the two shared an awkward moment during their staredown.
JONES vs MIOCIC! #UFC309 is LIVE SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus PPV! pic.twitter.com/MhgiVGz4r1
— danawhite (@danawhite) November 14, 2024
Jones and Miocic exchange words on stage
Jones: “Don’t ever mention my kids again.”
Miocic: “I never mentioned your kids.”
Up to this point, it’s not clear as to what interaction Jon is referring to specifically. As you can tell by the footage, Miocic seemed pretty confused by the whole thing – and you’d have to imagine a bit annoyed. Either way, it’s not going to detract from what is bound to be an absolutely explosive collision in New York City tomorrow night.
