Stipe Miocic laughs off Jon Jones’ ‘comical’ attempt to start beef ahead of UFC 309: “It’s funny”

By Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic doesn’t quite understand Jon Jones’ issue with him.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, UFC 309

The 42-year-old former heavyweight champion is set to return to the cage Saturday night in New York. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021, Stipe Miocic will face Jon Jones. The bout was originally booked for last November at UFC 295, but ‘Bones’ was forced out due to injury.

For most of the build to the contest, the two heavyweights have largely been respectful. However, things took a turn this week. The UFC recently released a preview show for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, featuring Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, the challenger told the champion to “bring it on b*tch.”

Well, that one statement seemingly upset the UFC heavyweight champion. On social media, Jon Jones repeatedly attacked Stipe Miocic for the statement. Afterward, the latter gave a half-hearted apology in an interview with Ariel Helwani. At UFC 309 media day earlier today, ‘Bones’ again went at the former champion for the remark.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER BELIEVES DUSTIN POIRIER WOULD REJECT HEATED REMATCH: “HE’S NEVER GOING TO TAKE THE CHANCE”

Stipe Miocic responds to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309 showdown

The whole thing is a bit confusing to Stipe Miocic. Speaking at UFC 309 media day, the former heavyweight champion largely laughed off Jon Jones’ recent comments. Miocic also referenced prior comments that ‘Bones’ had made about him in the build to the title fight.

“I keep having to talk about that. He was literally telling everyone he was going to beat my ass.” Stipe Miocic stated at UFC 309 media day when asked about Jon Jones’ recent comments. “Everyone was positive, did he not say that before [I said that]? Like, sorry. If you want to talk s*it about me, it’s okay. Whatever.”

He continued, “Oh yeah, I pay [my sparring partners]. They’re my teammates, and they’re like ‘We’re not getting paid?’, I’m hiring people too. So, whatever. Maybe [he’s trying to hype up the fight], maybe not. I don’t know what he’s thinking. But some of that stuff, I literally had no idea until somebody told me. It’s funny, it’s just comical.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Stipe Miocic will upset Jon Jones?

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn't want to fight 'A**hole' Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: "I don't want to do business with him"

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier would reject heated rematch: "He's never going to take the chance"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier won’t fight him again.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones says UFC switching back to old gloves for UFC 309 is a "major relief" as he voiced his displeasure with them

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones is glad the UFC is switching back to the old gloves at UFC 309.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones sends retirement ultimatum to UFC: "You can either lose me, or get one more superfight"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones has sent an ultimatum to the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White
Juan Archuleta

Former Bellator champion hopes Dana White gives him an opportunity with UFC before retiring

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

One seasoned veteran and former MMA world champion under Bellator and RIZIN is holding out hope for a UFC run.

Joe Rogan Jon Jones

Joe Rogan details what makes UFC 309 headliner Jon Jones dangerous: 'That’s always going to be an advantage'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024
Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reveals lofty goals beyond UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira: 'That could work out really well'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Michael Chandler has an ambitious roadmap for his next few UFC fights.

Georges St-Pierre
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley claims Georges St-Pierre turned down a multi million dollar offer to fight him last year: “I would have beat his brains in”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has claimed that Georges St-Pierre turned down a major offer to fight him last year.

UFC gloves
UFC

Fighters notified they will be using the “old gloves” this Saturday at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Fighters who are competing on the UFC 309 card had been informed that they will be using the old gloves as opposed to the new design this weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

UFC 309 fighter Damon Jackson has suggested that some people don’t like Tom Aspinall as much as fans may expect.