Stipe Miocic laughs off Jon Jones’ ‘comical’ attempt to start beef ahead of UFC 309: “It’s funny”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic doesn’t quite understand Jon Jones’ issue with him.

The 42-year-old former heavyweight champion is set to return to the cage Saturday night in New York. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021, Stipe Miocic will face Jon Jones. The bout was originally booked for last November at UFC 295, but ‘Bones’ was forced out due to injury.

For most of the build to the contest, the two heavyweights have largely been respectful. However, things took a turn this week. The UFC recently released a preview show for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, featuring Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, the challenger told the champion to “bring it on b*tch.”

Well, that one statement seemingly upset the UFC heavyweight champion. On social media, Jon Jones repeatedly attacked Stipe Miocic for the statement. Afterward, the latter gave a half-hearted apology in an interview with Ariel Helwani. At UFC 309 media day earlier today, ‘Bones’ again went at the former champion for the remark.

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones trying to start beef ahead of their fight at #UFC309: “He was literally telling everyone he was going to beat my ass. … It’s almost comical.” pic.twitter.com/xr83s8V4Q1 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 13, 2024

Stipe Miocic responds to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309 showdown

The whole thing is a bit confusing to Stipe Miocic. Speaking at UFC 309 media day, the former heavyweight champion largely laughed off Jon Jones’ recent comments. Miocic also referenced prior comments that ‘Bones’ had made about him in the build to the title fight.

“I keep having to talk about that. He was literally telling everyone he was going to beat my ass.” Stipe Miocic stated at UFC 309 media day when asked about Jon Jones’ recent comments. “Everyone was positive, did he not say that before [I said that]? Like, sorry. If you want to talk s*it about me, it’s okay. Whatever.”

He continued, “Oh yeah, I pay [my sparring partners]. They’re my teammates, and they’re like ‘We’re not getting paid?’, I’m hiring people too. So, whatever. Maybe [he’s trying to hype up the fight], maybe not. I don’t know what he’s thinking. But some of that stuff, I literally had no idea until somebody told me. It’s funny, it’s just comical.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Stipe Miocic will upset Jon Jones?