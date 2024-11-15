Shamil Gasanov returns against Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26
An intriguing featherweight MMA battle will go down at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov.
Divisional standouts Shamil Gasanov and Halil Amir will lock horns on Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium as both men look to climb back up the weight bracket’s ladder.
Gasanov has impressed across four outings in ONE Championship. The #4-ranked contender arrived in the promotion with an unbeaten record. And he’s since gone 4-1 in the division.
His tenure got off to a red-hot start with a first-round submission over Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 in 2022. His momentum was then stunted by a submission loss to Gary Tonon in July 2023. But he responded emphatically.
The Russian has notched consecutive wins over Aaron Canarte and Oh Ho Taek to return to his best. And a huge performance against Amir could inject him back into the World Title picture.
But his Turkish foe is determined to bounce back with a vengeance. Amir suffered the first defeat of his professional career after decisive performances with two knockouts in his first three outings.
There were serious ramifications last time around when he faced Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 in May. And the accomplished finisher knows if he can dispatch a fellow surging star in Gasanov, he can get back into World Title contention.
Shamil Gasanov hunting third win in a row at ONE Fight Night 26
Deadly submission artist Shamil Gasanov is chasing down a World Title opportunity. And a third successive performance at ONE Fight Night 26 will do wonders for his hopes and dreams of holding ONE Championship gold.
“The Cobra” is one of the slickest submission artists in the game. That’s been on show with nine stoppages in his 15 wins.
But after almost reaching the upper echelon earlier in his run, ONE Fight Night 26 offers a second chance to climb the ranks – and the third time may just be the charm for him to cinch a World Title shot.
