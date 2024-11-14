Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic’s “insincere” apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: “I don’t care about him at all”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t accept Stipe Miocic’s apology.

‘Bones’ has been out of action since a submission win over Ciryl Gane last March. Following that victory, Jon Jones was booked against former champion Stipe Miocic in November. However, due to injury, the newly crowned heavyweight champion was forced out. A year later, the stakes are the same. On Saturday night, he will face Miocic in New York City.

For most of the build to the heavyweight contest, the two legends have largely been respectful to one another. However, things took a turn earlier this month. In a UFC 309 preview released by the company, Stipe Miocic told Jon Jones to “bring it on b*tch“. That one remark seemingly got under the skin of the champion.

Since then, Jon Jones has repeatedly slammed Stipe Miocic on social media. The latter responded at UFC 309 media day earlier this week, where he largely laughed off the situation. Furthermore, Miocic issued a half-hearted apology to the heavyweight champion for seemingly hurting his feelings with the comment.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC LAUGHS OFF JON JONES’ ‘COMICAL’ ATTEMPT TO START BEEF AHEAD OF UFC 309: “IT’S FUNNY”

Jon Jones believes that Stipe Miocic’s apology was not sincere He also brings up past comments where Stipe apparently said “at least my kids will never look at me as an asshole” while talking about Jon Jones 😬 🎥 @jonbernardk #UFC309 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Ozw9zKtNde — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2024

Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic’s “insincere” apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown

Well, that apology didn’t smooth things over between the two. Speaking in a recent interview with Jon Bernard, Jon Jones was asked about Stipe Miocic’s comments at UFC 309 media day. There, ‘Bones’ referenced prior comments made by the challenger, and opened up more on their rivalry.

“No, I don’t accept his apology. At the end of the day I don’t think it was sincere at all.” Jon Jones stated in the interview when asked about Stipe Miocic’s recent comments. “He was like, ‘I’m sorry I hurt your feelings and whatnot’, and there was another time. A few months ago he mentioned ‘At least my kids will never look at me like an as*hole’. He was talking about me and my relationship with my children.”

He continued, “I realized that everyone loves Stipe. He’s a nice guy, a firefighter, initially I didn’t to go there with him and have bad blood. But I don’t care about him at all at this point. I have no reason to have any sort of mercy, or sympathy, or play it classy. It’s all out the window now… I will remember what he said when I’m punching him in the face.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you think Jon Jones will beat Stipe Miocic on Saturday?