Conor McGregor continues feud with Johnny Eblen over lackluster Bellator title fight: “Bum b*tch nobody”

By Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

It appears that the feud between UFC star Conor McGregor and Bellator champion Johnny Eblen isn’t over.

Conor McGregor, Johnny Eblen

The middleweight returned to the cage on the PFL pay-per-view offering over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. There, Johnny Eblen met Fabian Edwards for a rematch of their firefight in Ireland last September. That first encounter ended a third-round knockout for the champion, and a near-brawl with Leon Edwards afterward.

Sadly, the rematch wasn’t nearly as entertaining. Instead, Johnny Eblen used his wrestling to grind out a unanimous decision victory over his rival. While another title defense, the fight seemingly got on the nerves of Conor McGregor. During the PFL broadcast, ‘The Notorious’ released a video post ripping Eblen’s fight against Edwards.

Well, the current Bellator middleweight champion has responded. On X, Johnny Eblen responded to Conor McGregor, writing that the Irishman is disgracing the fight game. Quickly, the former UFC champion responded on social media. In a series of now-deleted posts on X, McGregor tore into the accomplished wrestler.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU SHOWS INTEREST IN FUTURE FIGHT AGAINST GLORY CHAMPION RICO VERHOEVEN: “SEND ME A DEAL”

Conor McGregor continues to trade words with Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen

The last post of Conor McGregor seemingly brought an end to this brief feud. In a now-deleted post on X, the Irishman wrote to Johnny Eblen: “Suck my balls thru my drawers bro you are a holding on bum b*tch nobody. Smell ya later.”

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time Conor McGregor has fired a shot at another fighter during his hiatus. During his three-plus years on the sidelines, ‘The Notorious’ has feuded with everyone from Nate Diaz to YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. As of now, McGregor is hoping to return to the cage at some point in early 2025.

While the former two-weight UFC champion was booked to face Michael Chandler in June, he pulled out of that bout due to a broken toe. Recently, Conor McGregor has been linked to a clash with Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia early next year. Meanwhile, Johnny Eblen remains unbooked following his win in the PFL cage on Saturday.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between the UFC and Bellator stars? Do you agree with Conor McGregor about Johnny Eblen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Johnny Eblen UFC

