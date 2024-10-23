Max Holloway opens up on CTE concerns ahead of UFC 308 return: “I don’t want to be a vegetable when I’m older”

By Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Max Holloway is opening up on his concerns about brain trauma ahead of his UFC 308 return.

Max Holloway, UFC 300

‘Blessed’ is set to return to the cage in Abu Dhabi this Saturday night. Back for the first time since scoring a fifth-round knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April, Max Holloway will face Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ famously won featherweight gold with a stoppage victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February.

Ahead of the contest, Topuria has promised a first-round knockout win over the Hawaiian. However, Max Holloway isn’t that worried. Speaking at UFC 308 media day earlier today, the featherweight contender was asked about his return. There, Holloway was asked about the damage that he’s taken in his career.

Entering Saturday’s main event, Max Holloway has taken a staggering 2,223 significant strikers. However, the Hawaiian isn’t focusing on that number at all. At UFC 308 media day, the former featherweight champion assured fans he’s doing everything he can to keep his brain safe.

Max Holloway discusses brain damage concerns ahead of UFC 308 title fight

While Max Holloway didn’t dive into specifics, the Hawaiian has long advocated not sparring. While ‘Blessed’ did spar for his UFC 300 return against Justin Gaethje, he largely stopped taking strikes in training in 2020. Regardless, Holloway wants to do all that he can to keep his facilities as he ages.

“Take care of your guys’ brain, and learn about brain health.” Max Holloway stated at UFC 308 media day earlier today. “Do the right things. You only get one brain guys, you only get one brain and once that thing starts to deteriorate, it’s not like anything else where you can grow it back. So, be smart. Go see specialists, go see doctors, and do research on your own brain health.”

He continued, “Take care of yourself guys. I don’t want to be a vegetable when I grow older. Everyone keeps talking to me about how many times I’ve gotten hit, like brother I take brain health so seriously. People will never know [what I do]. Maybe after my career, I will talk about it and all the stuff we’ve been doing. But, take care of your guys’ brains, do your homework, get on it, and be smart.”

What do you make of these comments from Max Holloway? Are you excited for his return at UFC 308 on Saturday?

