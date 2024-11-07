Colby Covington claims ‘crybaby’ Dustin Poirier rejected UFC 309 showdown: “He still turned it down!”

By Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Dustin Poirier.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier

‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen inside the cage in almost a year. Colby Covington last competed in the main event of UFC 296 last December, suffering a lopsided decision loss against Leon Edwards. After the humiliating defeat, the former interim champion revealed plans to take time off due to a foot injury.

However, Colby Covington is now healthy, and ready to fight. Earlier this week, the longtime welterweight contender released a lengthy interview with Submission Radio. There, Covington called to face Jack Della Maddalena and threw his name in as a potential opponent for Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

However, ‘Chaos’ nearly competed at UFC 309 this weekend in New York City. Speaking with Submission Radio, Colby Covington claimed that he was offered a fight with Dustin Poirier for the co-main event. For his part, ‘The Diamond’ hasn’t competed since a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in June.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER SEEMINGLY OFFERS TO FACE CHARLES OLIVEIRA AMID RUMORS OF MICHAEL CHANDLER FIGHT CANCELATION: “I’M IN”

Colby Covington claims ‘crybaby’ Dustin Poirier rejected fight at UFC 309

“They’ve wanted that [fight] for many pay-per-views now, for a long time.” Colby Covington stated in the interview, discussing a potential fight with Dustin Poirier. “This feud goes way back. You know, he had a part in getting me kicked out of my old gym, and you know, he’s just a little crybaby with his feelings. Then all the things he said ‘Oh, it’s on sight when I see you’, he made all these fake accusations and lies about me. He said I was a bad person, this and that. No dude, I’m not a bad person, you’re a bad person.”

He continued, “You pretend to be a good person on camera, but you’re actually a piece of s*it off camera. The UFC’s approached me with [the fight], but they know I’ve always been on board… Dustin was even going to get a pay raise, double what he normally gets and he turned it down.”

For what it’s worth, Dustin Poirier’s refusal to fight Colby Covington comes as no surprise. ‘The Diamond’ has previously admitted he has zero intention of ever facing the welterweight. Poirier reasoned that he doesn’t want ‘Chaos’ ever benefitting from him, and getting the opportunity to make money.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you have any interest in Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier?

