Deontay Wilder’s coach confirms he won’t retire from boxing, eyes fights with Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

By Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

According to Malik Scott, former boxing champion Deontay Wilder will fight again.

Deontay Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has seen better days. Deontay Wilder last appeared in the boxing ring earlier this summer against Zhilei Zhang. For the heavyweight boxer, the stakes were the same. With a victory over ‘Big Bang’, Wilder would secure a future meeting with his longtime rival, Anthony Joshua.

Instead, the American boxer was flattened in the fifth round. The lopsided defeat was Deontay Wilder’s second in a row, previously being dominated by Joseph Parker in December. Following the loss, the former champion admitted that he might retire. Wilder’s own mother encouraged his retirement later in the summer.

However, the 38-year-old seemingly isn’t done yet. Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott was asked about the heavyweight’s future in a recent interview with Genting Casinos. There, the trainer revealed that despite his previous comments, the former champion isn’t done fighting just yet. In fact, Scott has two names in mind for Wilder’s return.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO OSCAR DE LA HOYA ATTENDING NOCHE UFC OVER CANELO ALVAREZ’S RETURN: “I DON’T KNOW WHERE HE’S GETTING HIS TICKET”

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing

Malik Scott opens up on Deontay Wilder’s return to the boxing ring

There, Malik Scott named Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou as two future opponents that Deontay Wilder could face. As of now, ‘AJ’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in London, against IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Meanwhile, ‘The Predator’ is slated to make his PFL debut next month in Saudi Arabia against Renan Ferreira.

“He’ll be back. Deontay will fight again. He still has a bright future in boxing, especially at the high level.” Malik Scott stated to Genting Casinos, when asked about the heavyweight’s future in the sport. “As for the biggest fight, it could be against Francis Ngannou or Anthony Joshua. They are still mega fights.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, “The same type of people who want Deontay to retire told Muhammad Ali not to fight George Foreman. They said Foreman shouldn’t have fought Michael Moorer. These naysayers are part of the sport, and we need them. They’re wrong 8/10 times, but it’s all part of the game.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing trainer? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Deontay Wilder

Related

Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson explains why he ended his retirement to sign with Misfits Boxing: "It's time for me to go have fun"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024
Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024

Edgar Berlanga has had enough of Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Tristan Hamm
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Tristan Hamm expects to KO Ashley Rak-Su at Misfits 18, eyes rematch with Le'Veon Bell

Cole Shelton - September 10, 2024

Tristan Hamm is looking to silence the doubters at Misfits 18.

Sean O'Malley, Canelo Alvarez
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes Noche UFC will crush Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: "It'll all be about the Sugar show"

Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Noche UFC will easily outsell Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez's return: "I don't know where he's getting his ticket"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024
Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wishes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn't happening

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan admits that while he feels Mike Tyson could still have the ability to KO Jake Paul, he wishes the fight wasn’t booked.

Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Turki Alalshikh vows to lower PPV prices starting with Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: "This is not healthy for boxing"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2024

Turki Alalshikh plans to lower boxing pay-per-view pricing, starting with Anthony Joshua’s return against Daniel Dubois.

Eddie Hearn and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is "shot to pieces," doesn't understand Jake Paul fight: "What on earth are we doing?"

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.

Joe Rogan
Floyd Mayweather

Joe Rogan agrees with Floyd Mayweather firing referee mid-fight: "The first referee was terrible"

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather made the right call tossing the first referee in his exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III.