Deontay Wilder’s coach confirms he won’t retire from boxing, eyes fights with Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

According to Malik Scott, former boxing champion Deontay Wilder will fight again.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has seen better days. Deontay Wilder last appeared in the boxing ring earlier this summer against Zhilei Zhang. For the heavyweight boxer, the stakes were the same. With a victory over ‘Big Bang’, Wilder would secure a future meeting with his longtime rival, Anthony Joshua.

Instead, the American boxer was flattened in the fifth round. The lopsided defeat was Deontay Wilder’s second in a row, previously being dominated by Joseph Parker in December. Following the loss, the former champion admitted that he might retire. Wilder’s own mother encouraged his retirement later in the summer.

However, the 38-year-old seemingly isn’t done yet. Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott was asked about the heavyweight’s future in a recent interview with Genting Casinos. There, the trainer revealed that despite his previous comments, the former champion isn’t done fighting just yet. In fact, Scott has two names in mind for Wilder’s return.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO OSCAR DE LA HOYA ATTENDING NOCHE UFC OVER CANELO ALVAREZ’S RETURN: “I DON’T KNOW WHERE HE’S GETTING HIS TICKET”

Malik Scott opens up on Deontay Wilder’s return to the boxing ring

There, Malik Scott named Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou as two future opponents that Deontay Wilder could face. As of now, ‘AJ’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in London, against IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Meanwhile, ‘The Predator’ is slated to make his PFL debut next month in Saudi Arabia against Renan Ferreira.

“He’ll be back. Deontay will fight again. He still has a bright future in boxing, especially at the high level.” Malik Scott stated to Genting Casinos, when asked about the heavyweight’s future in the sport. “As for the biggest fight, it could be against Francis Ngannou or Anthony Joshua. They are still mega fights.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, “The same type of people who want Deontay to retire told Muhammad Ali not to fight George Foreman. They said Foreman shouldn’t have fought Michael Moorer. These naysayers are part of the sport, and we need them. They’re wrong 8/10 times, but it’s all part of the game.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing trainer? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder fight again?