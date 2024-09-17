Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to the undercard of PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV

By Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will face Fabian Edwards next month on PFL pay-per-view.

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards

The two met in the main event of Bellator 299 last September in Dublin. Despite Johnny Eblen entering the cage a massive betting favorite, Fabian Edwards gave him the toughest bout of his career. However, the wrestler still retained his title via a brutal third-round knockout. Post-fight, tensions flared, and Eblen nearly fought Edwards’ brother, former UFC champion Leon Edwards.

Given the tension of the first outing, it was only a matter of time until they were matched up again. In March, Fabian Edwards defeated Aaron Jeffrey in a Bellator middleweight title eliminator to earn the rematch. The two were set to collide at Bellator London earlier this month, but the bout failed to come to fruition.

For unknown reasons, the middleweight rematch was removed from that card. However, it hasn’t taken long for Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 to get rebooked. Earlier today, the PFL took to social media, announcing that the Bellator title fight has been added to next month’s pay-per-view offering from Saudi Arabia.

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to PFL ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV undercard

As many fans are aware, the PFL pay-per-view has been dubbed the ‘Battle Of The Giants’. The card will be headlined by the promotional debut of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, ‘The Predator’ will face Renan Ferreira.

Now, the October 19th card has another exciting matchup in the form of Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2.  However, the pay-per-view has a lot more than just those two bouts. Currently set for the co-main event is a battle between Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco.

Earlier this month, the PFL announced another matchup in the form of A.J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes. ‘Mercenary’ is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, last defeating Clay Collard in February. Meanwhile, the Irish prospect is fresh off his knockout win over Bobby King in the Bellator cage earlier this summer.

What do you make of this PFL fight news? Are you excited for Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2?

