Roy Jones Jr. announces his son DeAndre has committed suicide: “Nothing is worth taking your own life”
Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has announced the truly awful news that his DeAndre has committed suicide.
As we know, even at the age of 55, Roy Jones Jr. is still an active member of the boxing community. Over the course of the last few decades, he has made a name for himself as a true icon of the sport across multiple weight classes. While he may no longer be in his prime, he still serves as quite the inspirational figure for many younger fighters who are trying to make a name for themselves.
In his personal life, Roy also has a family that he cares about deeply. Tragically, in a statement released to social media earlier this week, Jones Jr. confirmed that his son, DeAndre, has passed away.
— Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) June 24, 2024
Jones Jr. releases a statement
“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”
As you can imagine, there’s been an outpouring of support from fans, media members and fellow fighters from across the globe. We expect to see that continue in the coming hours, days and weeks. DeAndre was 32 years old at the time of his death.
We here at BJPENN.com would like to wish Roy Jones Jr. and his family all the best following this horrible news.