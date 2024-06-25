Roy Jones Jr. announces his son DeAndre has committed suicide: “Nothing is worth taking your own life”

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has announced the truly awful news that his DeAndre has committed suicide.

As we know, even at the age of 55, Roy Jones Jr. is still an active member of the boxing community. Over the course of the last few decades, he has made a name for himself as a true icon of the sport across multiple weight classes. While he may no longer be in his prime, he still serves as quite the inspirational figure for many younger fighters who are trying to make a name for themselves.

RELATED: Roy Jones Jr. confirms talks with Tommy Fury for early 2024 bout: “Can captivate the audience”

In his personal life, Roy also has a family that he cares about deeply. Tragically, in a statement released to social media earlier this week, Jones Jr. confirmed that his son, DeAndre, has passed away.