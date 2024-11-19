Darren Till claims he’ll kick Tommy Fury in the “face” if he’s losing in their boxing match

Darren Till has a plan in place should he start to lose to Tommy Fury in their boxing match.

Till is set to return to the boxing ring on January 18 on a Misfits boxing card against Fury. It’s an intriguing matchup and after the fight got announced, the two held a press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Darren Till told Tommy Fury that he would kick him in the face if he starts to lose.

“At the end of the day, I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in the face in there,” Till said. “How about that? I’m a proper fighter, not a boxer. I don’t walk in a room like this and see boxing and go, ‘Shit.’ I walk in, no one here is a threat to me. Not one person in this room, security, you, your dad are not a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter, so if I want to kick you or elbow you in the face, I will, and no one can do anything about it.”

The claim came after Darren Till stated he is confident he would beat Tommy Fury with ease, which obviously the Brit didn’t agree with. He then asked Till what he would do once he starts losing, and Till said he’d kick him.