Dana White reveals he’ll “absolutely” approve Islam Makhachev welterweight title shot with win over Arman Tsarukyan

UFC President Dana White has co-signed on Islam Makhachev’s future welterweight move.

The Russian has been out of the cage since a June title defense against Dustin Poirier. In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev faced ‘The Diamond’ in the latter’s third crack at undisputed gold. Despite some resistance from the challenger, the lightweight champion wound up securing a fifth-round submission victory.

Post-fight, Islam Makhachev discussed plans for a move to welterweight. However, the lightweight’s plans were put on hold after teammate Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards in July. As of now, ‘Remember The Name’ is set to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310 in December.

If ‘Nomad’ defeats Muhammad, it would appear that Islam Makhachev could move up to welterweight. As of now, the Russian is expected to face Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch early next year. Makhachev previously scored a unanimous decision victory over the Armenian contender back in April 2019.

Dana White says he’ll “absolutely” give Islam Makhachev a welterweight title shot if he wins his next fight 👀 🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ckC4u1D2Ep — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2024

UFC President Dana White discusses Islam Makhachev’s potential move to 170 pounds

Earlier today at a PowerSlap press conference, Dana White was asked about Islam Makhachev moving to 170 pounds. While the UFC president has resisted some champion’s plans in the past, it appears that he likes the idea. While White doesn’t believe Makhachev is pound-for-pound number one, he does want to give him a crack at double champion status.

However, before the lightweight champion can fight at 170 pounds, he first has to face Arman Tsarukyan again. According to multiple reports, the two are expected to meet at UFC 311 in January. Furthermore, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that Makhachev had already signed a deal to return to the cage. However, the fight remains unannounced as of now.

With a win, the lightweight has a chance to move up, and chase double champion status. However, it could also depend on how Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov goes in December. Regardless, Islam Makhachev has the boss’s blessing when and if he wants to move up.

What do you make of this news from UFC President Dana White? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev compete at welterweight?