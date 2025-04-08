Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: “I’ve got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira”

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.

Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in a pivotal fight for the division. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he will be able to get his hand raised.

Not only does Paddy Pimblett believe he will beat Michael Chandler, but he thinks he will submit him. Pimblett believes his grappling is the best in the division, and he will prove it on Saturday night in Miami at UFC 314.

“I believe in my own ability, I believe in my teammates, my training partners have been doing his style for me. The problem he presents for everyone is his big overhand and his left hook,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 Countdown. “I know that he’s going to come out and try to knock my head off. But people have tried before and failed. I hope he does that, I’ll have a gameplan ready to beat that, to go against that.