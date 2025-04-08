Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: “I’ve got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira”

By Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in a pivotal fight for the division. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he will be able to get his hand raised.

Not only does Paddy Pimblett believe he will beat Michael Chandler, but he thinks he will submit him. Pimblett believes his grappling is the best in the division, and he will prove it on Saturday night in Miami at UFC 314.

“I believe in my own ability, I believe in my teammates, my training partners have been doing his style for me. The problem he presents for everyone is his big overhand and his left hook,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 Countdown. “I know that he’s going to come out and try to knock my head off. But people have tried before and failed. I hope he does that, I’ll have a gameplan ready to beat that, to go against that.

Paddy Pimblett hopes Michael Chandler tries to take him down at UFC 314

“I don’t think he will try and take me down, (but) I’d love him to. Be funny if he did because I think I’d submit him as soon as we hit the floor,” Pimblett added. “The funniest thing I’ve seen is oh Charles couldn’t submit him in five rounds, so Paddy won’t. I think I’ve got a better submission game than Charles, whether he’s got the most subs in the UFC or not. In this sport, you have to think you are the best and I do. I think I’m the best and I don’t think anyone can beat me,” Pimblett added.

If Paddy Pimblett does submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314, as he says, it would be a statement win. Not only that, but Pimblett thinks he would be closing in on a title shot at lightweight and is confident he would become champ.

Pimblett is 22-3 as a pro and coming off a submission win over King Green. Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Sydney Sweeney Ronda Rousey, UFC

Sydney Sweeney recounts 'f***ing crazy' lunch with former UFC champ

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025
Kayla Harrison UFC weigh-in
UFC

Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Kayla Harrison has her first UFC title bout set, and she’s made quite the admission.

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: 'Little posh boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite believes Michael Chandler’s fighting career could be nearing the end if he loses at UFC 314.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ian Machado Garry
Paul Felder

Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has provided details of the first contract that he signed upon arriving in the UFC.

Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.