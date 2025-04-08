Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: “I’ve got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira”
Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.
Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in a pivotal fight for the division. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he will be able to get his hand raised.
Not only does Paddy Pimblett believe he will beat Michael Chandler, but he thinks he will submit him. Pimblett believes his grappling is the best in the division, and he will prove it on Saturday night in Miami at UFC 314.
“I believe in my own ability, I believe in my teammates, my training partners have been doing his style for me. The problem he presents for everyone is his big overhand and his left hook,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 Countdown. “I know that he’s going to come out and try to knock my head off. But people have tried before and failed. I hope he does that, I’ll have a gameplan ready to beat that, to go against that.
Paddy Pimblett hopes Michael Chandler tries to take him down at UFC 314
“I don’t think he will try and take me down, (but) I’d love him to. Be funny if he did because I think I’d submit him as soon as we hit the floor,” Pimblett added. “The funniest thing I’ve seen is oh Charles couldn’t submit him in five rounds, so Paddy won’t. I think I’ve got a better submission game than Charles, whether he’s got the most subs in the UFC or not. In this sport, you have to think you are the best and I do. I think I’m the best and I don’t think anyone can beat me,” Pimblett added.
If Paddy Pimblett does submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314, as he says, it would be a statement win. Not only that, but Pimblett thinks he would be closing in on a title shot at lightweight and is confident he would become champ.
Pimblett is 22-3 as a pro and coming off a submission win over King Green. Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paddy Pimblett UFC