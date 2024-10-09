Nate Diaz rejects ‘nerd’ Dustin Poirier’s idea for ‘BMF’ tournament: “They don’t fit the description”

By Josh Evanoff - October 9, 2024

Nate Diaz doesn’t want to see UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in a ‘BMF’ tournament.

Nate Diaz, Dustin poirier

‘The Diamond’ has been out of the cage since a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in June. Following that defeat, Dustin Poirier admitted that the fight could’ve been his last. However, he’s since reversed course. In fact, Poirier has a wild idea in mind, involving himself, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker.

In an interview with Sirius XM earlier this week, the UFC lightweight called for a one-night tournament involving all four men. Dustin Poirier added that the winner of the contest would be crowned ‘BMF’ champion. Holloway famously won the title from Gaethje at UFC 300 in April, with a thrilling fifth-round knockout win.

Online, most fans seemed receptive to the idea of a one-night ‘BMF’ title tournament. However, former UFC star Nate Diaz isn’t a huge fan of the idea. For his part, the Stockton native has been out of action since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in July in the boxing ring. The win was his first since leaving the UFC in late 2022.

Dustin Poirier

Image via: @natediaz209 on Instagram

Nate Diaz shoots down UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier’s idea for ‘BMF’ tournament

Since then, Nate Diaz has repeatedly shown interest in a UFC return. Furthermore, he’s continued to fire shots at the likes of Conor McGregor, and now, Dustin Poirier. On his Instagram story, Diaz wrote that he likes Holloway and Hooker, but doesn’t want to see ‘The Diamond’ or ‘The Highlight’ involved in a tournament.

“@DanaWhite Dan [Hooker] and Max [Holloway] are eligible for my belt.” Nate Diaz wrote on his Instagram story, responding to Dustin Poirier’s recent comments. “But get those other [two] nerds out of there they don’t fit the description.”

For what it’s worth, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have had beef for years. The two were set to collide at UFC 230 in November 2018, but the latter withdrew due to injury. In the years since then, they’ve continued to go back and forth on social media.

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you want to see Dustin Poirier involved in a one-night UFC tournament?

Dustin Poirier Nate Diaz UFC

