Merab Dvalishvili admits he finds UFC 316 opponent Sean O’Malley ‘cute’ and ‘funny’

By BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley traded a ton of pre-fight trash talk before their first meeting in the UFC. Apparently, it wasn’t serious — at least, not from the former’s perspective.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, UFC 316

Dvalishvili and O’Malley first met at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere last September. Dvalishvili was challenging O’Malley for the bantamweight belt, and ultimately succeeded on his mission, dominating the five-round fight with his wrestling to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

While O’Malley has not won a fight since, he has been granted a rematch with the champ Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

The card is slated for June 7. There’s certainly time for things to heat up between now and then, but so far, the pair have been much more cordial than they were before their first meeting.

Soon after spending some time hanging out with O’Malley in a hot tub, Dvalishvili appear on the Helwani Show, where he paid his opponent some surprising compliments.

“That was so cool,” Dvalishvili said of his jacuzzi session with his UFC 316 rival. “All positive. I always liked the guy. I don’t follow many 135’ers on Instagram, and I follow him. He’s funny, he’s cute, and he’s a good fighter too.”

Merab Dvalishvili has fought once since winning the belt from Sean O’Malley last year. It happened at UFC 311 in January, when he handed Umar Nurmagomedov his first professional loss with a unanimous decision. He is also riding wins over legends and former champs like Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo. He’s considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA right now.

Related

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines

Cory Sandhagen claims next UFC opponent makes him do 'crazy s**t' on OnlyFans

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: "I've got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.

Sydney Sweeney Ronda Rousey, UFC
UFC

Sydney Sweeney recounts 'f***ing crazy' lunch with former UFC champ

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. She’s also a big UFC fan. In fact, she actually had lunch with one former UFC champ that seemingly left her star struck.

Kayla Harrison UFC weigh-in
UFC

Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Kayla Harrison has her first UFC title bout set, and she’s made quite the admission.

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: 'Little posh boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler UFC 309

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley shouldn’t have opted to rematch Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ian Machado Garry
Paul Felder

Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.