Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the “dominant” champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

By Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans to turn back the clock at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes on Saturday night.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is set to take on Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. The former champ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Given that he has lost two fights in a row, some people are writing Volkanovski off, but he plans to prove them wrong. Volkanovski is confident he will be able to turn back the clock and get a big win over Lopes at UFC 314 to reclaim his featherweight title.

“He is very aggressive, but I’m going to capitalize on that. It isn’t just going to be a finish for you guys and one of the greatest comebacks you’ve ever seen. UFC 314, you are going to see the dominant Volk that you are used to seeing. You are going to see me bring the belt back to Australia, and you will see me defend it,” Volkanovski said on UFC Countdown.

Alexander Volkanovski believes the time off has allowed him to heal and make sure he’s 100% healthy. Along with that, he says he has been able to improve his skills.

Alexander Volkanovski plans to remind everyone how good he is

Entering UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski is a slight favorite to beat Diego Lopes.

Yet, Volkanovski knows there are question marks surrounding him, so he’s eager to prove to everyone that he still is a dominant champ.

“While I had that break, there were questions. I was being like, am I able to be that same guy? Not getting any younger. And, I did ask, but I was able to answer them and I was able to evolve so much as me. I haven’t been able to do that. I want to prove to everyone I still got it,” Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski is 26-4 as a pro and coming off the KO loss to Topuria, to lose his featherweight title. Volkanovski defended his belt five times and has wins over Max Holloway, three times, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Korean Zombie, and Yair Rodriguez among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo

Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits he finds UFC 316 opponent Sean O'Malley 'cute' and 'funny'

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley traded a ton of pre-fight trash talk before their first meeting in the UFC. Apparently, it wasn’t serious — at least, not from the former’s perspective.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen claims next UFC opponent makes him do 'crazy s**t' on OnlyFans

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has brought forth some absolutely wild allegations against his next UFC opponent.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: "I've got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.

Sydney Sweeney Ronda Rousey, UFC
UFC

Sydney Sweeney recounts 'f***ing crazy' lunch with former UFC champ

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. She’s also a big UFC fan. In fact, she actually had lunch with one former UFC champ that seemingly left her star struck.

Kayla Harrison UFC weigh-in

Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025
Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: 'Little posh boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite believes Michael Chandler’s fighting career could be nearing the end if he loses at UFC 314.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley shouldn’t have opted to rematch Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says former UFC star Ben Askren.