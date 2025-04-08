Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the “dominant” champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski plans to turn back the clock at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes on Saturday night.

Volkanovski is set to take on Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. The former champ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Given that he has lost two fights in a row, some people are writing Volkanovski off, but he plans to prove them wrong. Volkanovski is confident he will be able to turn back the clock and get a big win over Lopes at UFC 314 to reclaim his featherweight title.

“He is very aggressive, but I’m going to capitalize on that. It isn’t just going to be a finish for you guys and one of the greatest comebacks you’ve ever seen. UFC 314, you are going to see the dominant Volk that you are used to seeing. You are going to see me bring the belt back to Australia, and you will see me defend it,” Volkanovski said on UFC Countdown.

Alexander Volkanovski believes the time off has allowed him to heal and make sure he’s 100% healthy. Along with that, he says he has been able to improve his skills.