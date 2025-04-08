Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: ‘Little posh boy’

Paddy Rips Tsarukyan

During an appearance on the “Full Send MMA Podcast,” Paddy Pimblett went off on Arman Tsarukyan, who he believes has been spoon-fed throughout his life (via MMAJunkie).

“The only person in the top 10 I can think of who’s under 35 is Arman Tsarukyan,” Pimblett said. “He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad. No (he didn’t get injured), he’s a little b*tch ass. That’s what you are, Arman, little b*tch boy.”

Pimblett also said that Tsarukyan hasn’t done himself any favors by getting on the bad side of UFC CEO Dana White.

“Dana shot him down in that interview. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s heavy,’” Pimblett said. “You don’t want the boss saying that about you because he got asked is Arman still No. 1 and he was like, ‘No, he’s going to have to go back to the drawing board.’ … He decided he’s not going to fight. So basically, Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through and had sh*t coming down your leg.”

There’s no word on what’s next for Tsarukyan. While some are still vouching for “Akhalkalakets” to get the next crack at lightweight gold, it’s unclear whether or not the UFC brass trust him to make it to fight night this time. The possibility for former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria getting a title fight at 155 pounds also looms.

As for Pimblett, he’ll need to keep his focus on Michael Chandler. The two will collide on the main card of UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami.