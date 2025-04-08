Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: ‘Little posh boy’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan.

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan

Back in January, fans were expecting to see Tsarukyan challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in a rematch. Tsarukyan hurt his back, and many believe the issue occurred due to weight-cutting woes. Tsarukyan was pulled from the UFC 311 card at the last minute and replaced by Renato Moicano.

Months later, Pimblett has gone off on Tsarukyan for not making the planned title fight.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND SHARES THEORY ON ARMAN TSARUKYAN’S BACK INJURY THAT FORCED HIM OUT OF ISLAM MAKHACHEV REMATCH

Paddy Rips Tsarukyan

During an appearance on the “Full Send MMA Podcast,” Paddy Pimblett went off on Arman Tsarukyan, who he believes has been spoon-fed throughout his life (via MMAJunkie).

“The only person in the top 10 I can think of who’s under 35 is Arman Tsarukyan,” Pimblett said. “He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad. No (he didn’t get injured), he’s a little b*tch ass. That’s what you are, Arman, little b*tch boy.”

Pimblett also said that Tsarukyan hasn’t done himself any favors by getting on the bad side of UFC CEO Dana White.

“Dana shot him down in that interview. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s heavy,’” Pimblett said. “You don’t want the boss saying that about you because he got asked is Arman still No. 1 and he was like, ‘No, he’s going to have to go back to the drawing board.’ … He decided he’s not going to fight. So basically, Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through and had sh*t coming down your leg.”

There’s no word on what’s next for Tsarukyan. While some are still vouching for “Akhalkalakets” to get the next crack at lightweight gold, it’s unclear whether or not the UFC brass trust him to make it to fight night this time. The possibility for former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria getting a title fight at 155 pounds also looms.

As for Pimblett, he’ll need to keep his focus on Michael Chandler. The two will collide on the main card of UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Michael Chandler UFC 309

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley shouldn’t have opted to rematch Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ian Machado Garry
Paul Felder

Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025
Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: "Don't watch!"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to critics of his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to critics of win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105: "What do you expect me to do?"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to critics of his recent victory over Josh Emmett.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Aaron Pico is reportedly set to make his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May.