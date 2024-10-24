Khamzat Chimaev claims he’s getting paid more than most champions at UFC 308: “I’m happy with the money”

Khamzat Chimaev confident he’ll beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev is set for his first fight in a year against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. It will be the toughest test of his career. However, Chimaev has full confidence he will be able to take Whittaker down at will to control him for the win.

“Who did stop my takedowns?” Chimaev said at media day. “Nobody. I don’t think this guy will be different. Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champion, and he took down everyone. But, I took him down, I dominated him in the rounds, easy. What’s going to be different with Taekwondo or karate guy?”

Part of the reason why Chimaev is so confident is due to the fact he says Whittaker knows how to lose while he doesn’t.

“He knows how to lose, we don’t know, so I’m ready for victory,” Chimaev said.

If Khamzat Chimaev beats Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 it would be a statement win and could earn the undefeated fighter a title shot. Should Chimaev win, it will also boost his popularity and could also allow him to make even more money going forward.