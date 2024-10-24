Khamzat Chimaev claims he’s getting paid more than most champions at UFC 308: “I’m happy with the money”

By Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev is getting paid at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 308 against Robert Whittaker. It’s a highly-anticipated bout and one that is key for the division. Although Chimaev is not the champion or a former champion for that matter, he claims he’s making more than most champions are for this fight and going forward.

“I’m happy with the money,” Chimaev said at UFC 308 media day. “I’m making more money than any champions. Money is not changing (me). People will be the same. I’m staying humble as I was before.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev claims he’s getting paid more than UFC champions, it’s uncertain if that is actually true. UFC salaries aren’t publicly disclosed, but Chimaev says the layoff doesn’t impact him due to how much money he is making per fight.

Khamzat Chimaev confident he’ll beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev is set for his first fight in a year against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. It will be the toughest test of his career. However, Chimaev has full confidence he will be able to take Whittaker down at will to control him for the win.

“Who did stop my takedowns?” Chimaev said at media day. “Nobody. I don’t think this guy will be different. Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champion, and he took down everyone. But, I took him down, I dominated him in the rounds, easy. What’s going to be different with Taekwondo or karate guy?”

Part of the reason why Chimaev is so confident is due to the fact he says Whittaker knows how to lose while he doesn’t.

“He knows how to lose, we don’t know, so I’m ready for victory,” Chimaev said.

If Khamzat Chimaev beats Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 it would be a statement win and could earn the undefeated fighter a title shot. Should Chimaev win, it will also boost his popularity and could also allow him to make even more money going forward.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

