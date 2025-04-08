Sydney Sweeney recounts ‘f***ing crazy’ lunch with former UFC champ
Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. She’s also a big UFC fan. In fact, she actually had lunch with one former UFC champ that seemingly left her star struck.
During a recent video call with YouTuber Kyle Forgeard, Sweeney was asked who her favorite UFC fighter is. She was quick to name drop former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and revealed they shared a meal together.
See the exchange below (via Jed I. Goodman on X).
“I’ve always been a fan of Ronda,” Sweeney said. “I actually got to hang out with Ronda and go to lunch with her. That was f**king crazy.”
Forgeard then expressed his approval of the star actress’s pick. He pointed out that Rousey was instrumental in putting women’s MMA “on the map.”
Sweeney agreed.
“She really did,” she said.
At this point, there’s not much more information available about the lunch Sweeney and Rousey shared. However, it’s not a surprise the pair crossed paths. As we’ve covered, Sweeney is a known fight fan. In fact, she will soon combine her love for combat sports with her work, as she’s set to play boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, yet-untitled drama.
Ronda Rousey’s impact on the UFC
As for Rousey, it’s been a while since we saw her in the cage.
For a time, the former Olympic judoka was biggest the star in the UFC, but after 12 straight wins to begin her MMA career, she suffered a disastrous knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015. A little over a year later, she suffered an even more devastating knockout loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes. She has not fought since, having been focused instead on a brief WWE career, and later, starting a family with her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne. However, some fans suspect she’s considering a comeback.
Sydney Sweeney, for her part, would seemingly be pretty excited to see the former champ back in action.
