Sydney Sweeney recounts ‘f***ing crazy’ lunch with former UFC champ

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. She’s also a big UFC fan. In fact, she actually had lunch with one former UFC champ that seemingly left her star struck.

During a recent video call with YouTuber Kyle Forgeard, Sweeney was asked who her favorite UFC fighter is. She was quick to name drop former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and revealed they shared a meal together.

See the exchange below (via Jed I. Goodman on X).

Kyle Forgeard asks Sydney Sweeney who her favorite #UFC fighter is. pic.twitter.com/2Y9prOQ0ac — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 7, 2025

“I’ve always been a fan of Ronda,” Sweeney said. “I actually got to hang out with Ronda and go to lunch with her. That was f**king crazy.”

Forgeard then expressed his approval of the star actress’s pick. He pointed out that Rousey was instrumental in putting women’s MMA “on the map.”

Sweeney agreed.

“She really did,” she said.

At this point, there’s not much more information available about the lunch Sweeney and Rousey shared. However, it’s not a surprise the pair crossed paths. As we’ve covered, Sweeney is a known fight fan. In fact, she will soon combine her love for combat sports with her work, as she’s set to play boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, yet-untitled drama.