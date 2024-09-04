Video | Dana White releases Jon Jones ‘The GOAT’ promo amidst pound-for-pound debate

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the case for Jon Jones being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport.

Later this year, Jon Jones will likely defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It’s a true legacy fight for both men, with Jon being seen as the GOAT and Stipe being seen as the heavyweight GOAT. Of course, a lot of fans and pundits aren’t happy about it.

RELATED: Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: “Real recognize real”

That’s because of the Tom Aspinall equation. The Englishman is the interim heavyweight champ, and many believe he should be the one getting a crack at Jones. Alas, this is the direction the promotion is heading in.

In recent months, Dana White hasn’t been shy in professing his admiration for ‘Bones’. That’s led to quite a few memes and now, Dana has had a hand in releasing a hype video for Jon – which he spoke about during the DWCS post-event scrum.