Video | Dana White releases Jon Jones ‘The GOAT’ promo amidst pound-for-pound debate
UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the case for Jon Jones being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport.
Later this year, Jon Jones will likely defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It’s a true legacy fight for both men, with Jon being seen as the GOAT and Stipe being seen as the heavyweight GOAT. Of course, a lot of fans and pundits aren’t happy about it.
That’s because of the Tom Aspinall equation. The Englishman is the interim heavyweight champ, and many believe he should be the one getting a crack at Jones. Alas, this is the direction the promotion is heading in.
In recent months, Dana White hasn’t been shy in professing his admiration for ‘Bones’. That’s led to quite a few memes and now, Dana has had a hand in releasing a hype video for Jon – which he spoke about during the DWCS post-event scrum.
The GOAT promo.
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 4, 2024
Dana White hints that he is going to replace journalists doing UFC P4P rankings with AI because of their Jon Jones ranking
“It will be a great f**king day, I’m really excited about that”
— ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 4, 2024
White defends Jones again
“Did you guys read that stats?” White asked the media. “He recently just beat the No. 1 Heavyweight in the world. Hope you guys read that stat. You know what is f—king great about technology? We’re not far away from AI actually doing these rankings, and it’ll be a great f—king day when AI starts doing this s—t. I’m really excited about that!”
Quotes via MMA Mania
There are plenty of laughs to be had about this entire situation. In equal measure, though, fans want some clarity on the future of the division sooner rather than later.
Who do you believe will be the UFC heavyweight champion by this time next year? How many title fights will we get in that time? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!