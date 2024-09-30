Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev has accepted January title defense: “Best fighter in the world”

By Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev will make his UFC return in January.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

The UFC lightweight champion hasn’t appeared in the cage since a clash with Dustin Poirier in early June. Islam Makhachev entered the main event as a massive betting favorite but dealt with more resistance than many expected. Still, the champion closed the show in round five with a submission victory over ‘The Diamond’.

Following the victory, Islam Makhachev was linked to a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. The two previously faced off in April 2019, where the future champion scored a unanimous decision victory. Five years later, the two lightweights are set to run it back with UFC gold on the line.

The two were initially expected to clash in the main event of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi next month. However, due to injury, Islam Makhachev’s rematch with Arman Tsarukyan was pushed back. They were linked to a December date, but plans for that also fell apart. However, fear not, the champion will likely return to the cage in January.

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Islam Makhachev is set for January UFC return

In an interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, ‘The Eagle’ revealed Islam Makhachev recently accepted a fight for January. While Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t confirm Arman Tsarukyan will be the champion’s opponent, that’s still the expectation. Regardless, the Russian expects Makhachev to dominate in his return.

“The UFC offered us a fight already, in January and we accepted it.” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated in the interview, when asked about Islam Makhachev’s UFC return. “UFC will announce it very soon, where it will take place and who will be Islam’s opponent. I will not make an announcement myself, but I can say that we are focused on January.”

He continued, “This sport is growing very quickly, lots of youngsters are emerging. There will always be good opponents for Islam. Islam is not only a champion now, he is the best fighter pound-for-pound.”

What do you make of these comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov? Are you excited for Islam Makhachev’s UFC return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

