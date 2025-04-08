Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Kayla Harrison has her first UFC title bout set, and she’s made quite the admission.

Kayla Harrison UFC weigh-in

Harrison is scheduled to challenge Julianna Pena for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 316. The championship clash will be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark on June 7. With a pro MMA record of 18-1 and UFC wins over Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm, the general consensus is that Harrison has unquestionably earned her title opportunity.

The road to UFC gold hasn’t been easy for the former PFL champion, and that is especially true when it’s time to cut weight.

RELATED: FORMER UFC TITLE CHALLENGER QUESTIONS KAYLA HARRISON’S LONGEVITY IN BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION

Kayla Harrison Admits Cutting Weight is Torturous

Kayla Harrison had been fighting in the lightweight division before making her UFC debut. She’s had to cut down to 135 pounds to remain on the UFC roster and fight for gold. During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Harrison admitted that trying to make weight has been quite the obstacle ahead of her fights (via MMAMania).

“It’s torture,” Harrison told Ariel Helwani about cutting weight. “But everything I’ve wanted is on the other side of that torture. I feel like I become refined in the fire. It’s a very lonely process. It’s a much harder mental grind than I expected. First, it was this fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, can I do this?’ And now, it’s this fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, I know what I have to do in order to do this.’ It’s definitely not healthy. Don’t do this, kids. I do not recommend. My team is dialed in. It’s not easy but I believe in the end it will be worth it.”

Harrison successfully made weight for her fights against Holm and Vieira. The weight-cutting didn’t appear to hinder Harrison’s performances. She is hoping that everything goes according to plan ahead of the biggest fight of her pro MMA career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan

Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: 'Little posh boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025
Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite believes Michael Chandler’s fighting career could be nearing the end if he loses at UFC 314.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley shouldn’t have opted to rematch Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has provided details of the first contract that he signed upon arriving in the UFC.

Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: "Don't watch!"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to critics of his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to critics of win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105: "What do you expect me to do?"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to critics of his recent victory over Josh Emmett.