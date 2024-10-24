REPORT | UFC champion Alex Pereira is in talks to join ‘Onslaught’ film in production at A24

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could soon be entering showbusiness.

‘Poatan’ has been out of the cage since his clash against Khalil Rountree Jr. earlier this month at UFC 307. Back for the first time since dominating Jiri Prochazka in June, the Brazilian went down on the scorecards early. ‘The War Horse’ scored a shocking second-round knockdown, and brought the fight to Alex Pereira.

However, the light-heavyweight champion eventually broke down the challenger. Ultimately, Alex Pereira scored a fourth-round stoppage against Rountree Jr., earning the third title defense of his 205-pound reign. Post-fight, the 37-year-old revealed plans to take some time off. Given his busy schedule and injuries, it was an easy decision.

However, it seems that Alex Pereira could also use that time off to film a movie. According to a recent report from Yahoo Entertainment, ‘Poatan’ is in talks to star in an upcoming A24 film ‘Onslaught’. The film would be Pereira’s first, and the action thriller is set to be headed up by longtime filmmaker Adam Wingard.

UFC champion Alex Pereira is reportedly in talks to play a villain in an upcoming film

The 41-year-old director has previously worked on films such as 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, and 2017’s ‘Blair Witch’. While not many details are known about ‘Onslaught’, Alex Pereira is reportedly being positioned to play a character called The Butcher. Unsurprisingly, the character is known for fighting hand-to-hand and throws a variety of kicks.

As of now, there’s no timeline for the film’s release. Nonetheless, Alex Pereira is reportedly hoping to return to the cage at some point in early 2025. The Brazilian has gone on record stating that he wouldn’t mind fighting as soon as December, but likely won’t compete until next March.

Regardless, his next fight will be massive. Since joining the UFC in 2021, ‘Poatan’ has become one of MMA’s biggest stars. Having competed just 14 times in the cage, Alex Pereira is already transcending the sport, and possibly moving onto the world of acting.

What do you make of this news about the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira star in a movie?