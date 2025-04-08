Cory Sandhagen claims next UFC opponent makes him do ‘crazy s**t’ on OnlyFans

Cory Sandhagen has brought forth some absolutely wild allegations against his next UFC opponent.

Sandhagen, one of the bantamweight division’s top contenders, will meet former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of the upcoming UFC Des Moines card, slated for May 3.

Ahead of the fight, Sandhagen took to his YouTube channel where, in a hilarious skit, he claimed Figueiredo is subscribed his his OnlyFans account. Furthermore, he alleged that the Brazilian finisher actually messages him and makes extremely explicit requests.

Of course, it’s quite clear Sandhagen is trolling his upcoming UFC foe, but his video is still worth a watch. See the clip in question below.

Cory Sandhagen says Deiveson Figueiredo is subbed to his OnlyFans 😭 “He likes when I insult him… some guys get off on that. Every once in a while he asks to see my butthole. Every man has his price, and mine is $60.” 🎥 YT / Cory Sandhagen #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/0dq1s4gkeg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 7, 2025

“I have to take time out of every day to do my OnlyFans [content],” Sandhagen said. “Everyone wants to s**t on me for having them as a sponsor, but joke’s on you, I made $2 million last month — mostly from this guy… I’m pretty sure it’s Figgy.

“Everything he writes me is in broken English,” Sandhagen added. “He makes me do all kinds of crazy shit for him, like sing stupid karaoke. He likes when I insult him all the time. Some guys I guess get off on that.

“Every now and then he asks to see my b*****e. Every man has his price. Mine is $60.”

Again, Sandhagen is obviously joking, but you’ve got to give him some credit. This is a pretty unique approach to pre-fight trash talk.