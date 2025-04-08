Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

By Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Chase Hooper (0:41). Next, UFC lightweight Jim Miller (20:22) returns to the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (51:30).

Chase Hooper opens up the show to preview his UFC 314 fight against Jim Miller. Chase talks about his last win and not getting on the Seattle card but getting a chance to fight a legend like Miller. He talks about the style matchup against Miller and getting to fight Clay Guida and Miller in back-to-back fights. Chase then talks about how he sees the fight playing out, what a win would do for him, and his goals for the rest of the year.

Jim Miller comes on to discuss his UFC 314 fight against Chase Hooper. Jim talks about getting to fight on another big pay-per-view card and his thoughts on Hooper. He then goes on a well-worth-listening-to rant over eye pokes, judging, and rules MMA needs to have to make the sport better and to get better results. He then talks about what a win over Chase does for him and some career goals he still has left.

Julian Erosa closes out the show to discuss his UFC 314 fight against Darren Elkins. Julian talks about getting the chance to fight a legend like Elkins and being on a stacked card like this. He then discusses the style matchup and getting to train with Dan Ige, who’s also fighting on this card. Julian then talks about what his goals are for 2025 and what a win does for him here.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

