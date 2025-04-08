Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler’s career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite believes Michael Chandler’s fighting career could be nearing the end if he loses at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler UFC 309

Chandler will share the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett this Saturday night in Miami. For Pimblett, it’s a major opportunity to score a victory over his toughest test to date. Meanwhile, Chandler will be fighting for relevancy in the lightweight division.

While Chandler has a crowd-pleasing fighting style, it hasn’t led to success inside the Octagon as of late.

RELATED: UFC COMMENTATOR EXPLAINS WHY MICHAEL CHANDLER HAS MORE PRESSURE TO WIN THAN PADDY PIMBLETT

Clock’s Ticking on Michael Chandler?

Speaking to Damon Martin on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his belief that Michael Chandler’s back is against the wall. Brown feels another loss for Chandler could lead to a career change.

“Now it’s your decision: Are you title shot or bust because that means you’re busted,” Brown said about Chandler losing to Pimblett. “The nice thing for Michael Chandler is he’s got a lot of options. Win or lose this fight, he’s got a great brand, people love him. I think he’d be an amazing commentator or an analyst, podcast type guy. Something. He’s really got a good voice for that kind of stuff. The potential for him is there, the brand is still there.

“[But] that’s why I’m bringing up podcasting and being an analyst or a commentator. Because it’s like if you lose to Paddy Pimblett, you better start thinking about what the next career is going to be or the next path.”

Chandler hasn’t earned a win since May 2022. He had a period of inactivity, as he was waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never materialized. Many prominent names within the MMA community have opined that Chandler is the one who has more pressure going into his fight against “The Baddy.”

It’s fight week, so be sure to stick with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 314 updates. Visit the homepage on Friday for weigh-in results. We’ll also be bringing you live coverage of the UFC 314 card on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Matt Brown Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shouldn't be rematching Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says Ben Askren

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley shouldn’t have opted to rematch Merab Dvalishvili straight away, says former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Ian Machado Garry
Paul Felder

Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has provided details of the first contract that he signed upon arriving in the UFC.

Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: "Don't watch!"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to critics of his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to critics of win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105: "What do you expect me to do?"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to critics of his recent victory over Josh Emmett.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Aaron Pico is reportedly set to make his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley makes surprising admission about ‘borderline embarrassing’ UFC title loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

Sean O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now, but his reign as the promotion’s bantamweight champ didn’t last long.