Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler’s career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Clock’s Ticking on Michael Chandler?

Speaking to Damon Martin on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his belief that Michael Chandler’s back is against the wall. Brown feels another loss for Chandler could lead to a career change.

“Now it’s your decision: Are you title shot or bust because that means you’re busted,” Brown said about Chandler losing to Pimblett. “The nice thing for Michael Chandler is he’s got a lot of options. Win or lose this fight, he’s got a great brand, people love him. I think he’d be an amazing commentator or an analyst, podcast type guy. Something. He’s really got a good voice for that kind of stuff. The potential for him is there, the brand is still there.

“[But] that’s why I’m bringing up podcasting and being an analyst or a commentator. Because it’s like if you lose to Paddy Pimblett, you better start thinking about what the next career is going to be or the next path.”

Chandler hasn’t earned a win since May 2022. He had a period of inactivity, as he was waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never materialized. Many prominent names within the MMA community have opined that Chandler is the one who has more pressure going into his fight against “The Baddy.”

It’s fight week, so be sure to stick with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 314 updates. Visit the homepage on Friday for weigh-in results. We’ll also be bringing you live coverage of the UFC 314 card on fight night.