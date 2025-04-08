Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo was recently the victim of a break-in. Unfortunately, the thief made off with something the former two-division MMA champion will be unable to replace: his first UFC championship belt.
Cejudo is currently competing in the UFC bantamweight division, where he briefly reigned as champion. However, before winning gold at bantamweight, he was also the promotion’s flyweight champion, having claimed the belt with an impressive but controversial decision win over fellow MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.
It was the belt he won from Johnson that was unfortunately stolen.
The incident was detailed by Cejudo’s content producer Dylan Rush on social media. Shockingly, Rush was actually in the room with the belt at the time it was stolen. The incident occurred in the middle of the night, and because it was dark, Rush assumed the other person in the room with him was Cejudo. However, it was actually an intruder, and by the time he realized what was happening, it was too late.
Rush’s Instagram post about the break-in was captured by Championship Rounds on X. See how it happened below.
A thief broke into Henry Cejudo’s studio last night and stole his first UFC belt 😬
🎥 @rushmma11 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/FtjHqonN07
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 8, 2025
“Someone broke into Henry’s studio last night at 4:45 and stole his first UFC belt while I was sleeping on the couch,” Rush wrote. “I woke up and watched the guy stand there for two minutes, thinking it was Henry, cuz it was dark. Then I heard a crash (the shelf fell) and the dude ran out.”
More bad luck for Henry Cejudo
The good news is, as a former two-division champion, Cejudo most likely has another UFC belt somewhere. That being said, the significance of the one he lost can not be understated. It was his first in the promotion, and he won it by defeating a man that seemed just about unbeatable at the time.
Unfortunately, this is not the first such tragedy Cejudo has endured, either. The UFC star is also a former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. He lost his medal in a hotel fire in 2017.
Talk about bad luck.
Cejudo last fought earlier this year, when he was ruled out of a fight with Song Yadong after an inadvertent eye poke. It was his third loss in a row after defeats against Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling. His last win occurred when he defended the bantamweight belt with a knockout of Dominick Cruz in 2020. He briefly retired after the win .
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo UFC