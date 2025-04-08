Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo was recently the victim of a break-in. Unfortunately, the thief made off with something the former two-division MMA champion will be unable to replace: his first UFC championship belt.

Cejudo is currently competing in the UFC bantamweight division, where he briefly reigned as champion. However, before winning gold at bantamweight, he was also the promotion’s flyweight champion, having claimed the belt with an impressive but controversial decision win over fellow MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

It was the belt he won from Johnson that was unfortunately stolen.

The incident was detailed by Cejudo’s content producer Dylan Rush on social media. Shockingly, Rush was actually in the room with the belt at the time it was stolen. The incident occurred in the middle of the night, and because it was dark, Rush assumed the other person in the room with him was Cejudo. However, it was actually an intruder, and by the time he realized what was happening, it was too late.

Rush’s Instagram post about the break-in was captured by Championship Rounds on X. See how it happened below.

A thief broke into Henry Cejudo’s studio last night and stole his first UFC belt 😬 🎥 @rushmma11 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/FtjHqonN07 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 8, 2025

“Someone broke into Henry’s studio last night at 4:45 and stole his first UFC belt while I was sleeping on the couch,” Rush wrote. “I woke up and watched the guy stand there for two minutes, thinking it was Henry, cuz it was dark. Then I heard a crash (the shelf fell) and the dude ran out.”