Belal Muhammad wants Alex Pereira’s schedule: “Next year for myself is just staying busy”

Belal Muhammad Working Alex Pereira Schedule?

Belal Muhammad was recently interviewed by John Morgan for Grind City Media. The welterweight king revealed why he wants to fight as much as Alex Pereira does (h/t MMAMania).

“The hardest thing for me was that wait,” he said. “I wanted to get into the cage. I wanted to fight. And then for 2025, I’m trying to get on that Alex Pereira schedule … next year for myself is just staying busy.”

Pereira is known for being an active champion. While Muhmmad initially teased making contenders wait for him, he’s more interested in taking the money.

Muhammad will be putting his gold at stake against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. The championship fight will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7th.

Muhammad recently told MMAJunkie that he doesn’t believe Rakhmonov is ready to deal with adversity inside the Octagon.

“He’s always been in the lead. Now he’s going to be falling behind. Now you’re going to be getting to later rounds, now when it starts getting tougher and you can’t breathe, and you’re getting tired and this is not working, and that’s not working, how do you make your adjustments?”

