Dustin Poirier seemingly offers to face Charles Oliveira amid rumors of Michael Chandler fight cancelation: “I’m in”

By Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier is down to fight at UFC 309 if there’s any issue with Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira

‘The Diamond’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June. In the main event of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier gave it his all in his third crack at undisputed gold. Sadly for the former interim lightweight champion, he suffered a heartbreaking fifth-round submission defeat.

Following the loss, Dustin Poirier again teased retirement. However, after a brief vacation, the UFC lightweight contender announced plans for one more fight. As it turns out, that final bout could come on short notice. Earlier this week, rumors emerged about Michael Chandler being out of his fight with Charles Oliveira set for UFC 309.

As of now, the rumor hasn’t been substantiated by either ‘Iron’ or ‘Do Bronx’. However, Dustin Poirier saw the news on X and seemingly threw his name in as a potential replacement. In a two-word post responding to Charles Oliveira, ‘The Diamond’ wrote that “he’s in”. For what it’s worth, the Brazilian didn’t respond to him.

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier reacts to rumors of Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler fight cancelation

In the event that Dustin Poirier steps up to fight at UFC 309, both matchups would be rematches. In November 2022, ‘The Diamond’ faced Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After a back-and-forth two rounds, Poirier handed the former Bellator lightweight champion a submission loss.

However, Charles Oliveira currently holds a stoppage victory over the former interim champion. ‘Do Bronx’ faced Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 in December 2021. While the challenger dropped Oliveira early in the contest, the Brazilian eventually rallied to score a third-round submission win.

That being said, all of this replacement talk might be for nothing. According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are healthy and will compete at UFC 309 later this month. However, if there is any issue, it seems Dustin Poirier is willing to step up.

What do you make of these comments from Dustin Poirier? Who do you have winning in the UFC 309 co-main event? Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler?

