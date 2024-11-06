Chris Weidman not focused on potential retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: “I still feel great!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has no plans for retirement.

The 40-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since a controversial clash with Bruno Silva in March. That bout was just the second for Chris Weidman, since shattering his leg against Uriah Hall in 2021. While his fight with Silva saw the former champion commit many, many fouls, he still escaped with a technical decision victory.

With the win, Chris Weidman snapped a two-fight losing streak and got back on track. Now, the former middleweight champion is set to return to the cage on the main card of UFC 309 against Eryk Anders later this month. For his part, ‘Ya Boy’ last scored a decision victory over Jamie Pickett in March.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the 40-year-old former titleholder discussed his return. Given his recent fight and injury history, Chris Weidman was naturally asked about retiring. It’s a subject the former champion discussed quite a bit heading into his fight with Silva earlier this year.

Chris Weidman discusses possible retirement ahead of UFC 309 fight with Eryk Anders

However, Chris Weidman isn’t focused on retiring heading into his UFC 309 return. The former champion admitted that he’s just taking everything one fight at a time these days. While Weidman is feeling good in the gym, he’s aware the only thing that matters is his fight with Anders later this month.

“Honestly, I’m still taking it fight by fight to see how I feel.” Chris Weidman stated in the interview discussing his UFC 309 return. “To see how I perform. Right now in the gym my body, I feel good and I’m doing great in the gym but I’ve got to be able to perform under the lights. So, that’s all just fight to fight at this point at my age and everything.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “We’ll see how I feel and we’ll just play it from there. I’m pretty much taking it fight by fight. I’ll make my decision after the fight. I’m not planning on putting my gloves down or anything like that either win or lose. But I’m planning to just not make any rushed decisions. Right now, I still feel great. I’m excited, I [still] love training.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you believe Chris Weidman will win in his return later this month?