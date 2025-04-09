UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili explains why he doesn’t mind title rematch against Sean O’Malley

Dvalishvili says O’Malley deserves title rematch

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Merab Dvalishvili expressed his belief that Sean O’Malley is deserving of a chance to reclaim the UFC Bantamweight Championship (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Even though a lot of people criticize O’Malley getting the rematch, I think he deserves it,” Dvalishvili said . “I want to find out, too. He made lots of excuses after the fight. Now he did surgery, and I know he will make adjustments, and he will change the game plan. “It’s going to be a totally different fight. Like O’Malley said, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. But I think it’s going to be a good fight because I’m going to make some adjustments, too. I know he will attack me from the beginning with the body kicks and striking, and I want to test my striking, too.”

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 is scheduled to headline UFC 316 inside the Prudential Center in Newark. The title rematch will be taking place on June 7. The co-main event will also feature a title fight, as Julianna Pena looks to retain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship against Kayla Harrison.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 316 card.