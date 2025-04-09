UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili explains why he doesn’t mind title rematch against Sean O’Malley

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has no problem mixing it up with Sean O’Malley again.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Dvalishvili took the UFC Bantamweight Championship from O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306, which was held inside the Sphere in Las Vegas back in Sept. 2024. Dvalishvili went on to have a successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, while O’Malley was recovering from surgery to fix a torn labrum in his left hip.

O’Malley has been given a title rematch upon his return and while some fans have taken issue with this, Dvalishvili welcomes a second fight with his rival.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SENDS MESSAGE TO FANS COMPLAINING ABOUT UFC 316 REMATCH WITH MERAB DVALISHVILI: “DON’T WATCH!”

Dvalishvili says O’Malley deserves title rematch

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Merab Dvalishvili expressed his belief that Sean O’Malley is deserving of a chance to reclaim the UFC Bantamweight Championship (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Even though a lot of people criticize O’Malley getting the rematch, I think he deserves it,” Dvalishvili said . “I want to find out, too. He made lots of excuses after the fight. Now he did surgery, and I know he will make adjustments, and he will change the game plan. “It’s going to be a totally different fight. Like O’Malley said, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. But I think it’s going to be a good fight because I’m going to make some adjustments, too. I know he will attack me from the beginning with the body kicks and striking, and I want to test my striking, too.”

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 is scheduled to headline UFC 316 inside the Prudential Center in Newark. The title rematch will be taking place on June 7. The co-main event will also feature a title fight, as Julianna Pena looks to retain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship against Kayla Harrison.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 316 card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

UFC Octagon blue

Major upset brewing for marquee UFC 314 main card fight, says former two-division champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025
Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison wants to respect UFC 316 foe Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has admitted that she wants to be able to respect her upcoming UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has provided an update on his rumored debut showdown with Movsar Evloev.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski
Jon Anik

Alexander Volkanovski set for greatness with UFC 314 win, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Alexander Volkanovski is set for featherweight greatness if he can win on Saturday night.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025
Chase Hooper
UFC

Chase Hooper eager for "litmus test" against Jim Miller at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Chase Hooper is excited to share the Octagon with Jim Miller.

Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Paddy Pimblett after recent comments: "I dare you to call me out"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t pleased with Paddy Pimblett after his recent comments.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

In the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in Miami, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -125 favorite, while the Brazilian is a -105 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the "dominant" champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans to turn back the clock at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes on Saturday night.