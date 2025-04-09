Major upset brewing for marquee UFC 314 main card fight, says former two-division champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

A former UFC champion thinks an upset is brewing with a major UFC 314 fight.

The UFC 314 card remains stacked even with the removal of Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates. The event still has several big fights, including the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Those two will be fighting for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship. There’s also the UFC debut of Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, who goes one-on-one with Yair Rodriguez.

There is one main card fight that an ex-UFC two-division champion feels will surprise fans.

Pimblett Finishes Chandler?

Despite the fact that very few would consider Paddy Pimblett defeating Michael Chandler to be a true upset, Henry Cejudo believes the way “The Baddy” can defeat “Iron” will be the real upset. He explained during a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m smelling an upset,” Cejudo said. “Paddy Pimblett, I think he’s going to bring in the grappling. I think he might pull guard on this dude. His hands are not bad, either. I also think he can force Michael Chandler to do something in the bottom. If he cannot take Michael Chandler down, he’s more likely going to have to do that.

“But I just feel like Paddy Pimblett, he’s a lot better than what I thought and what he was able to do to Bobby Green, his transitional stuff. We’ve got to put some respect on that dude’s name, and he’s only gotten better, bro. I just feel like with Michael Chandler, I think the UFC knows what they’re doing. They’re doing a five rounder. Like, think about it. I think Paddy Pimblett is a lot better than what we think, and I’m smelling an upset here.”

Chandler will be the biggest name Pimblett has fought to date. Pimblett wins in the fashion that Cejudo believes he can, then “The Baddy” might be a No. 1 contender fight away from competing for UFC gold. We won’t have to wait long to find out how things will actually play out.

