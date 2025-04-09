Major upset brewing for marquee UFC 314 main card fight, says former two-division champion

Pimblett Finishes Chandler?

Despite the fact that very few would consider Paddy Pimblett defeating Michael Chandler to be a true upset, Henry Cejudo believes the way “The Baddy” can defeat “Iron” will be the real upset. He explained during a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m smelling an upset,” Cejudo said. “Paddy Pimblett, I think he’s going to bring in the grappling. I think he might pull guard on this dude. His hands are not bad, either. I also think he can force Michael Chandler to do something in the bottom. If he cannot take Michael Chandler down, he’s more likely going to have to do that.

“But I just feel like Paddy Pimblett, he’s a lot better than what I thought and what he was able to do to Bobby Green, his transitional stuff. We’ve got to put some respect on that dude’s name, and he’s only gotten better, bro. I just feel like with Michael Chandler, I think the UFC knows what they’re doing. They’re doing a five rounder. Like, think about it. I think Paddy Pimblett is a lot better than what we think, and I’m smelling an upset here.”

Chandler will be the biggest name Pimblett has fought to date. Pimblett wins in the fashion that Cejudo believes he can, then “The Baddy” might be a No. 1 contender fight away from competing for UFC gold. We won’t have to wait long to find out how things will actually play out.