Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell will retire after the beating he receives at UFC 314: “He’s going to have some brain damage”

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he could end Bryce Mitchell’s career at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Jean Silva

Silva is set to take on Mitchell in a pivotal featherweight bout. Heading into the fight, the two have taken aim at one another, and it has become heated for both men. However, Silva remains confident he won’t just win but will finish Mitchell and do so violently.

“He’s an excellent fighter. Listen, he’s fought Ilia Topuria, he beat Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, everything was going good until that knockout, until he got knocked out by Josh Emmett,” Silva said at UFC 314 media day. “I think that really messed up his brain and his emotions, and everything went wrong. You can tell he’s not looking at this the same way he used to before. The fights going to go, he’s going to try to take me down, I’m going to defend it and I’m going to throw shots at his head. It might knock him out in the first, in the second. We’ll see. Maybe he’ll need to retire after this because he’s going to have some brain damage.”

Jean Silva is confident he will KO Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 and do so violently. If he does KO Mitchell, he thinks the 13th-ranked featherweight may opt to retire due to the damage he will get.

Bryce Mitchell says feud with Jean Silva is personal ahead of UFC 314

Heading into their UFC 314 fight, Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva have had a heated back-and-forth.

After all the trash-talk, Mitchell says the feud has gotten personal, and he is excited to take it out on Silva.

“I think his feelings are very ill and it’s not going to be fun when he’s having his face smashed in,” Mitchell said at UFC 314 media day… “I’m fully focused. I’m going to personally whoop his ass.”

Jean Silva is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a TKO win over Melsik Baghdasaryan. He also has notable wins over Charles Jourdain and Drew Dober.

Bryce Mitchell, meanwhile, is 17-2 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Kron Gracie. He’s 8-2 in the UFC with notable wins over Barboza, Ige, and Andre Fili.

