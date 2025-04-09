Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell will retire after the beating he receives at UFC 314: “He’s going to have some brain damage”

Jean Silva thinks he could end Bryce Mitchell’s career at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Silva is set to take on Mitchell in a pivotal featherweight bout. Heading into the fight, the two have taken aim at one another, and it has become heated for both men. However, Silva remains confident he won’t just win but will finish Mitchell and do so violently.

Jean Silva isn't ruling out ending Bryce Mitchell's career at #UFC314. "Maybe he'll need to retire after this because he's going to get some brain damage." pic.twitter.com/TUZXBkSla5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 9, 2025

“He’s an excellent fighter. Listen, he’s fought Ilia Topuria, he beat Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, everything was going good until that knockout, until he got knocked out by Josh Emmett,” Silva said at UFC 314 media day. “I think that really messed up his brain and his emotions, and everything went wrong. You can tell he’s not looking at this the same way he used to before. The fights going to go, he’s going to try to take me down, I’m going to defend it and I’m going to throw shots at his head. It might knock him out in the first, in the second. We’ll see. Maybe he’ll need to retire after this because he’s going to have some brain damage.”

