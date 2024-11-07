Diego Lopes previews future fight against UFC champion Ilia Topuria: “He’s going to crash into a wall”

By Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes has opened up on a future fight against Ilia Topuria.

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since a clash with Brian Ortega at UFC 306 in September. That night saw Diego Lopes hand the former featherweight title challenger a dominant decision defeat. With the victory, the rising contender earned the opportunity to be the backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway the following month.

While Diego Lopes wasn’t called upon that night for UFC 308, he is set to potentially fight for gold in his next fight. Over the last few weeks, the Brazilian has been linked to a potential interim title fight against Alexander Volkanovski in February. While the fight remains unbooked, ‘The Great’ has shown interest in the bout.

If the Brazilian can emerge with a victory in that matchup, he would be set for a shot at llia Topuria. Following his knockout win over Max Holloway last month, ‘El Matador’ revealed plans to take some time off. However, upon his return, he could potentially find himself matched up with Diego Lopes.

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes UFC 306

(via Zuffa LLC)

Diego Lopes previews future fight against UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria

Speaking in a recent interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Diego Lopes discussed the possible bout. There, the rising featherweight contender vowed to bring the fight to Ilia Topuria. While the Brazilian does boast excellent jiu-jitsu credentials, he intends to meet the champion on the feet.

“[Ilia] likes to fight at close range.” Diego Lopes stated in a recent interview with Legaspi, discussing a fight with the UFC featherweight champion. “Although I have long arms, I do much better at close range… I think that we’re both going to clash several times and if he comes forward he’s going to crash into a wall.” (h/t Championship Rounds)

He continued, “I like to exchange blows, he does too, and so definitely it would be a fight that people would be very excited to see.”

What do you make of these comments from the rising UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Diego Lopes next?

