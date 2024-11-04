REPORT | Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 official for UFC 311 in Los Angeles

It appears that Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 is official for UFC 311 in January.

The lightweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Dustin Poirier in June. In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev entered the octagon as a massive betting favorite against ‘The Diamond’. While the challenger offered some resistance, the Russian emerged with a fifth-round submission victory.

Following the win, Islam Makhachev was linked to a December meeting with Arman Tsarukyan. For his part, the latter earned a UFC title shot with a split-decision win over Charles Oliveira in April. However, the two never signed a deal to fight in December. Due to an injury to Makhachev, their fight was postponed to 2025.

However, it seems that the two have now signed a deal to fight in January. Earlier today, Nurmagomedov MMA School posted to Instagram, revealing a fight poster for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2. According to the post’s caption, the two will be headlining the event next year, and the card will go down from Los Angeles.

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 reportedly official for UFC 311 in January

The post comes just a few weeks after Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Islam Makhachev signed a contract for his UFC return. However, ‘The Eagle’ didn’t reveal exactly when the lightweight champion would compete, nor did he confirm Arman Tsarukyan as his next opponent. Nonetheless, it seems that the two grapplers are set to collide on January 18th.

When the two meet, it will be their first clash since facing off at UFC Russia in April 2019. That night saw a relatively unknown Arman Tsarukyan step up on short notice, and give Islam Makhachev all he could handle. However, the future champion still emerged with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Nearly six years on from that night, it seems that the two lightweights are set to collide yet again. This time, however, UFC gold will be on the line.

What do you make of this UFC news? Who do you have winning in this lightweight rematch? Islam Makhachev or Arman Tsarukyan?