Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

By Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has provided an update on his rumored debut showdown with Movsar Evloev.

Aaron Pico

As we now know, Aaron Pico has finally made his way over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s been a long time coming, and a lot of fans are over the moon to see that he’s finally made his way to the big time. With that being said, there’s been a bit of confusion over who his first opponent is going to be. The initial expectation was Movsar Evloev, in a rumor that spread like wildfire just a matter of days ago.

RELATED: REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

Alas, there’s been no official confirmation as of yet. Evloev is one of the number one contenders in the featherweight division and while he may not be the most thrilling fighter to watch, he certainly knows how to grind out wins at the elite level. So, putting Pico straight in there against him would certainly be a sign of how highly the UFC rates him.

In a recent interview, Pico cleared things up when discussing this next step in his mixed martial arts journey.

Pico discusses possible Evloev fight

“It was real, I got a phone call from Ali (Abdelaziz) asking if I could fight on April 17, I said, ‘Of course, who am I fighting?’ and he said, ‘Movsar.’” Pico told MMAJunkie.

“That’s a great fight for me, I don’t think he knows how good my wrestling is, and he said Movsar agreed too. I was a little bit surprised, but ultimately, it’s not happening, but it was a good sign that they were entertaining the idea of fighting a guy so highly ranked,” Pico continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe should be the first fight for Aaron Pico in the UFC? Would this be one that makes sense? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Aaron Pico Movsar Evloev UFC

