Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has provided an update on his rumored debut showdown with Movsar Evloev.

As we now know, Aaron Pico has finally made his way over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s been a long time coming, and a lot of fans are over the moon to see that he’s finally made his way to the big time. With that being said, there’s been a bit of confusion over who his first opponent is going to be. The initial expectation was Movsar Evloev, in a rumor that spread like wildfire just a matter of days ago.

Alas, there’s been no official confirmation as of yet. Evloev is one of the number one contenders in the featherweight division and while he may not be the most thrilling fighter to watch, he certainly knows how to grind out wins at the elite level. So, putting Pico straight in there against him would certainly be a sign of how highly the UFC rates him.

In a recent interview, Pico cleared things up when discussing this next step in his mixed martial arts journey.