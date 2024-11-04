Stipe Miocic responds to criticism that Tom Aspinall should be fighting Jon Jones at UFC 309 instead: “It wasn’t my choice”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes most fans want to see him fight Jon Jones.

The 42-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021. Due to the destructive nature of the defeat, some assumed Stipe Miocic would never fight again. However, over three years later, he’s set to return at UFC 309 opposite Jon Jones.

However, the title shot is controversial to some. While few would doubt Stipe Miocic’s place as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time, there’s currently an interim champion by the name of Tom Aspinall. The Brit won the gold last November with a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich and stopped Curtis Blaydes in July.

Since the announcement of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall has been on a warpath. The interim UFC heavyweight champion has repeatedly slammed both men. Furthermore, Aspinall has argued that most fans would rather see him fight ‘Bones’ than the 42-year-old former champion. He also intends to attend the event in New York City later this month.

Stipe Miocic pushes back against Tom Aspinall heading into UFC 309 fight with Jon Jones

However, Stipe Miocic has to disagree with the interim champion’s comments. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the UFC heavyweight contender was asked about a possible Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. There, Miocic noted that he’s not the matchmaker, but he also understands why they gave him the title shot over the Brit.

“It wasn’t my choice,” Stipe Miocic stated in the interview ahead of his return against Jon Jones. “It’s a fight I wanted, and the UFC gave it to me. They didn’t have to. They gave it to me. I believe so [there’s a reason why it’s happening]. I believe people want to see that, I think a lot more people want to see the fight than him fight Aspinall. [But, Tom Aspinall] is tough. He hits hard.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “[He’s a] big boy. It’s what people want, he knocks people out… I don’t listen to anything on the outside. I used to when I was younger. When I started, I was like, ‘Why would you say that? How dare you?’. I was real sensitive. I literally stopped caring anymore, I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t really care.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you rather see Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic or Tom Aspinall?