Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about “dirty” Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: “I hope I get a good ref”

Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.

Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in a pivotal lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he has all the tools to get his hand raised.

However, heading into the fight, Paddy Pimblett says he will speak to the ref about Michael Chandler’s dirty antics he is known for.

“He’s the nicest man in the world outside the cage. And when he gets in there he’s a dirty bastard, isn’t he? I always say if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. So I understand what he’s trying to do,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 media day. “He wants to win. That’s the main thing when it comes to this game. But, yeah, I probably will mention the referee in the back like, ‘If he’s going to grab my gloves, I’m going to say it. If he tries to poke me in the eye and stuff like that.’”

Chandler has been accused by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje of some dirty antics while they were fighting. So, Pimblett plans to be prepared and will be quick to tell the ref if Chandler is doing anything dirty.