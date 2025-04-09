Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about “dirty” Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: “I hope I get a good ref”
Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.
Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in a pivotal lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he has all the tools to get his hand raised.
However, heading into the fight, Paddy Pimblett says he will speak to the ref about Michael Chandler’s dirty antics he is known for.
“He’s the nicest man in the world outside the cage. And when he gets in there he’s a dirty bastard, isn’t he? I always say if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. So I understand what he’s trying to do,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 media day. “He wants to win. That’s the main thing when it comes to this game. But, yeah, I probably will mention the referee in the back like, ‘If he’s going to grab my gloves, I’m going to say it. If he tries to poke me in the eye and stuff like that.’”
Chandler has been accused by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje of some dirty antics while they were fighting. So, Pimblett plans to be prepared and will be quick to tell the ref if Chandler is doing anything dirty.
Paddy Pimblett hopes he gets a good ref for UFC 314 fight against Michael Chandler
In Michael Chandler’s last fight, he was accused of hitting Charles Oliveira in the back of the head. That is another example of a dirty move Pimblett is talking about.
So, Paddy Pimblett is hoping that Keith Peterson, who ref’d Chandler vs. Oliveira, isn’t the ref for their fight. Instead, he says he is hoping to get a good ref like Marc Goddard or Jason Herzog.
“That one against Charles when he punched him in the back of the head about nine times or something and ref, I hope that’s not my referee. Just put it that way,” Pimblett said. “I hope I get a good ref like Goddard or Herzog. I don’t want to have a ref that’s just going to let me get rabbit punched in the back of the head consistently.”
Paddy Pimblett enters his UFC 314 fight as the -148 favorite.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
