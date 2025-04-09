Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about “dirty” Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: “I hope I get a good ref”

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is set to take on Chandler in a pivotal lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday. It’s a step-up in competition for Pimblett, who is confident he has all the tools to get his hand raised.

However, heading into the fight, Paddy Pimblett says he will speak to the ref about Michael Chandler’s dirty antics he is known for.

“He’s the nicest man in the world outside the cage. And when he gets in there he’s a dirty bastard, isn’t he? I always say if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. So I understand what he’s trying to do,” Pimblett said at UFC 314 media day. “He wants to win. That’s the main thing when it comes to this game. But, yeah, I probably will mention the referee in the back like, ‘If he’s going to grab my gloves, I’m going to say it. If he tries to poke me in the eye and stuff like that.’”

Chandler has been accused by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje of some dirty antics while they were fighting. So, Pimblett plans to be prepared and will be quick to tell the ref if Chandler is doing anything dirty.

Paddy Pimblett hopes he gets a good ref for UFC 314 fight against Michael Chandler

In Michael Chandler’s last fight, he was accused of hitting Charles Oliveira in the back of the head. That is another example of a dirty move Pimblett is talking about.

So, Paddy Pimblett is hoping that Keith Peterson, who ref’d Chandler vs. Oliveira, isn’t the ref for their fight. Instead, he says he is hoping to get a good ref like Marc Goddard or Jason Herzog.

“That one against Charles when he punched him in the back of the head about nine times or something and ref, I hope that’s not my referee. Just put it that way,” Pimblett said. “I hope I get a good ref like Goddard or Herzog. I don’t want to have a ref that’s just going to let me get rabbit punched in the back of the head consistently.”

Paddy Pimblett enters his UFC 314 fight as the -148 favorite.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025
Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell will retire after the beating he receives at UFC 314: "He's going to have some brain damage"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he could end Bryce Mitchell’s career at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach unsure of former UFC champion's future in MMA

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

The future of Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon is unclear.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili explains why he doesn't mind title rematch against Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has no problem mixing it up with Sean O’Malley again.

UFC Octagon blue
Michael Chandler

Major upset brewing for marquee UFC 314 main card fight, says former two-division champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

A former UFC champion thinks an upset is brewing with a major UFC 314 fight.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison wants to respect UFC 316 foe Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025
Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has provided an update on his rumored debut showdown with Movsar Evloev.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski
Jon Anik

Alexander Volkanovski set for greatness with UFC 314 win, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Alexander Volkanovski is set for featherweight greatness if he can win on Saturday night.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is close to reaching superstar status in the eyes of UFC lead commentator Jon Anik.