Kayla Harrison wants to respect UFC 316 foe Julianna Pena

By Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has admitted that she wants to be able to respect her upcoming UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

At UFC 316 later this year, Kayla Harrison will attempt to become a UFC world champion. She’ll do so by locking horns with Julianna Pena, a woman who she’s been linked with fighting for a long time now. When you take a look at the current state of women’s mixed martial arts, you could probably argue that this is one of the most intriguing – and certainly important – fights that can be made right now.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

Of course, there’s a certain level of bad blood between Harrison and the reigning bantamweight champion. They’ve exchanged words on several occasions, to the point where some wondered whether or not this bout would even get booked. Alas, we’re here now, and we’re all excited to see how it’s going to play out on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

In a recent interview, Harrison provided a few more thoughts on her view of Pena ahead of fight night.

Harrison’s thoughts on Pena

“I want to have a lot of respect for Julianna because she’s a single mom, she’s a veteran of the sport, she scratched and clawed her way to the top, she believed in herself when nobody believed in her,” Harrison said. “I really want to have admiration for her, and I think probably deep down, I do.

“And I love that she’s confident and she says what she thinks, but she’s just pretty dumb sometimes. So, it’s hard. It’s difficult. Just some of the stuff, cheesy, very cringe. She reminds me a lot of Henry (Cejudo). Trying too hard.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing to pick up the win and take home the title? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski
Jon Anik

Alexander Volkanovski set for greatness with UFC 314 win, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Alexander Volkanovski is set for featherweight greatness if he can win on Saturday night.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is close to reaching superstar status in the eyes of UFC lead commentator Jon Anik.

Chase Hooper
UFC

Chase Hooper eager for "litmus test" against Jim Miller at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Chase Hooper is excited to share the Octagon with Jim Miller.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Paddy Pimblett after recent comments: "I dare you to call me out"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

In the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in Miami, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -125 favorite, while the Brazilian is a -105 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the "dominant" champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans to turn back the clock at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes on Saturday night.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo was recently the victim of a break-in. Unfortunately, the thief made off with something the former two-division MMA champion will be unable to replace: his first UFC championship belt.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits he finds UFC 316 opponent Sean O'Malley 'cute' and 'funny'

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley traded a ton of pre-fight trash talk before their first meeting in the UFC. Apparently, it wasn’t serious — at least, not from the former’s perspective.