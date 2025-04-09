Alexander Volkanovski set for greatness with UFC 314 win, says UFC commentator

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Alexander Volkanovski is set for featherweight greatness if he can win on Saturday night.

This weekend at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski will once again attempt to become UFC featherweight champion. He will go up against Diego Lopes for the belt, which will become vacant once the fight starts. ‘The Great’ will try and reclaim the gold that was taken from him when he was viciously knocked out by Ilia Topuria, who went on to also knock out Max Holloway.

Heading into this contest, a lot has been made of Volkanovski’s legacy in the world of mixed martial arts. He is considered to be one of the true greats (pun intended) of the featherweight division, alongside the likes of Holloway and Jose Aldo. Of course, as is so often the case in mixed martial arts, there’s an ongoing debate about who should be at the top of the pile.

In the mind of Jon Anik, Volkanovski could set himself apart from the rest of the pack if he can turn back the clock against Diego Lopes on Saturday.