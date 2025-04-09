UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Michael Chandler vs Pddy Pimblett

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m actually going with Chandler. I think he can finish Paddy, it’s too much of a step-up in competition.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Chandler will pull it off. Probably by knockout, too.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with Paddy by decision. I just think he can control Chandler on the ground, similar to what Oliveira did to win the rounds.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Paddy. I think Paddy can take Chandler down and control him on the mat and maybe even submit him.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I think it’s Chandler by knockout or Paddy by sub. It will be interesting to see if Chandler can use his wrestling effectively. But I would lean towards Chandler with the KO, but it’s a coin toss.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Paddy Pimblett. Momentum is a real thing and I think he can take Chandler down and have success and maybe even submit him.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Paddy Pimblett gets it done. I think he can outgrapple Chandler. Chandler makes a lot of mistakes, and I think Paddy can capitalize and might even submit him.

***

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Paddy Pimblett: Davey Grant, Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Vince Morales

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes.