UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
In the co-main event of UFC 314, a pivotal five-round lightweight bout takes place as Michael Chandler takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Chandler is a +124 underdog, while the Brit is a -160 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the lightweight bout. The pros slightly lean towards Pimblett getting the biggest win of his career, but many are expecting it to be a very close fight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Michael Chandler vs Pddy Pimblett
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m actually going with Chandler. I think he can finish Paddy, it’s too much of a step-up in competition.
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Chandler will pull it off. Probably by knockout, too.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with Paddy by decision. I just think he can control Chandler on the ground, similar to what Oliveira did to win the rounds.
Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Paddy. I think Paddy can take Chandler down and control him on the mat and maybe even submit him.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I think it’s Chandler by knockout or Paddy by sub. It will be interesting to see if Chandler can use his wrestling effectively. But I would lean towards Chandler with the KO, but it’s a coin toss.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Paddy Pimblett. Momentum is a real thing and I think he can take Chandler down and have success and maybe even submit him.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Paddy Pimblett gets it done. I think he can outgrapple Chandler. Chandler makes a lot of mistakes, and I think Paddy can capitalize and might even submit him.
***
Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, Julian Erosa
Fighters picking Paddy Pimblett: Davey Grant, Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Vince Morales
