Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.

Nobody can deny the popularity of Paddy Pimblett. While he isn’t exactly close to the levels of Conor McGregor, he’s certainly becoming a household name. Even if you aren’t a massive mixed martial arts fan (a casual, for example), you probably know who Paddy is. This Saturday, he’ll try and pick up the biggest win of his career to date when he collides with Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314.

If he wins, the expectation is that Pimblett won’t be too far away from a title shot. Even just a few years ago, that would’ve seemed unthinkable to a lot of people. Alas, he’s worked his way up the ladder, and given the submission threat he poses, you wouldn’t rule him out against anyone in this division.

Demetrious Johnson is someone who knows a thing or two about having success at the elite level. In a recent video of his, ‘Mighty Mouse’ gave his thoughts on just how far Paddy Pimblett can go.