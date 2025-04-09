Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion
UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.
Nobody can deny the popularity of Paddy Pimblett. While he isn’t exactly close to the levels of Conor McGregor, he’s certainly becoming a household name. Even if you aren’t a massive mixed martial arts fan (a casual, for example), you probably know who Paddy is. This Saturday, he’ll try and pick up the biggest win of his career to date when he collides with Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314.
If he wins, the expectation is that Pimblett won’t be too far away from a title shot. Even just a few years ago, that would’ve seemed unthinkable to a lot of people. Alas, he’s worked his way up the ladder, and given the submission threat he poses, you wouldn’t rule him out against anyone in this division.
Demetrious Johnson is someone who knows a thing or two about having success at the elite level. In a recent video of his, ‘Mighty Mouse’ gave his thoughts on just how far Paddy Pimblett can go.
DJ’s view on Pimblett
“I can’t wait to see him get to the point where… I think one day he’ll be the champion,” Johnson said of Pimblett. “If he doesn’t, he’ll be like one of the guys who were really good but never were champions. Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez…
“He does everything right as of now.”
Hopefully, at the very least, we get a really fun fight in Miami this weekend – and with Paddy being in the mix, it’s hard to see that not happening.
