Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC

Nobody can deny the popularity of Paddy Pimblett. While he isn’t exactly close to the levels of Conor McGregor, he’s certainly becoming a household name. Even if you aren’t a massive mixed martial arts fan (a casual, for example), you probably know who Paddy is. This Saturday, he’ll try and pick up the biggest win of his career to date when he collides with Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

If he wins, the expectation is that Pimblett won’t be too far away from a title shot. Even just a few years ago, that would’ve seemed unthinkable to a lot of people. Alas, he’s worked his way up the ladder, and given the submission threat he poses, you wouldn’t rule him out against anyone in this division.

Demetrious Johnson is someone who knows a thing or two about having success at the elite level. In a recent video of his, ‘Mighty Mouse’ gave his thoughts on just how far Paddy Pimblett can go.

DJ’s view on Pimblett

“I can’t wait to see him get to the point where… I think one day he’ll be the champion,” Johnson said of Pimblett. “If he doesn’t, he’ll be like one of the guys who were really good but never were champions. Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez…

“He does everything right as of now.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Hopefully, at the very least, we get a really fun fight in Miami this weekend – and with Paddy being in the mix, it’s hard to see that not happening.

Do you believe that Paddy Pimblett will become a UFC world champion one day? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski set for greatness with UFC 314 win, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is close to reaching superstar status in the eyes of UFC lead commentator Jon Anik.

Chase Hooper
UFC

Chase Hooper eager for "litmus test" against Jim Miller at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Chase Hooper is excited to share the Octagon with Jim Miller.

Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Paddy Pimblett after recent comments: "I dare you to call me out"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t pleased with Paddy Pimblett after his recent comments.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

In the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in Miami, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -125 favorite, while the Brazilian is a -105 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the "dominant" champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025
Henry Cejudo
UFC

Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo was recently the victim of a break-in. Unfortunately, the thief made off with something the former two-division MMA champion will be unable to replace: his first UFC championship belt.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits he finds UFC 316 opponent Sean O'Malley 'cute' and 'funny'

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley traded a ton of pre-fight trash talk before their first meeting in the UFC. Apparently, it wasn’t serious — at least, not from the former’s perspective.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen claims next UFC opponent makes him do 'crazy s**t' on OnlyFans

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has brought forth some absolutely wild allegations against his next UFC opponent.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: "I've got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.