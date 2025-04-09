Israel Adesanya’s coach unsure of former UFC champion’s future in MMA

What’s Next for Israel Adesanya?

During an interview with Combat TV, City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman was about about Israel Adesanya’s future. The renowned coach admits he isn’t sure what Adesanya will decide to do (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Izzy is being Izzy, but I don’t know what he’s doing next, but that’s a good place to be,” Bareman told Combat TV. “Yeah, he’s just doing him. I don’t know. It’s just – yeah, if he was going to fight again, then he’s going to fight again. If he’s not, then we’ve been blessed, I’ve been blessed, the world’s been blessed, the team’s been blessed. But yeah, it’s completely up to him.”

Adesanya hasn’t scored a victory since his highlight reel knockout over Alex Pereira back in 2023. Many are questioning if the conclusion of that rivalry was the last we’ve seen of Adesanya at his peak. “The Last Stylebender” has admitted that he’d accept it if he never has a third UFC title reign.

Having captured the UFC Middleweight Championship twice, Adesanya’s legacy is intact if he decides to walk away from pro MMA competition. As he turns 36 years old this July, “The Last Stylebender” will have a decision to make on whether or not fighting is in the future.